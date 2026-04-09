Would you get back with your ex? This film explores the answer

At its core, the film taps into a deeply relatable dilemma, is getting back with an ex a genuine second chance, or a return to old patterns?

A new Kenyan romantic drama is inviting audiences to confront one of the most uncomfortable questions in modern relationships: can love survive a breakup?

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'Back to Us', set to premiere on 11 April at Nairobi Cinema, explores the emotional complexity of rekindling a past romance.

Set against the calm coastal backdrop of Watamu, the film follows former lovers Amana and Kwame, who reunite during a getaway organised by friends.

What starts as a simple escape quickly turns tense, as unresolved issues and lingering emotions resurface.

When the past refuses to stay buried

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At its core, the film taps into a deeply relatable dilemma: is getting back with an ex a genuine second chance, or a return to old patterns?

Through its characters, 'Back to Us' paints a picture of love that is far from perfect.

Back to Us

The reunion forces Amana and Kwame to confront difficult truths about themselves and each other, raising questions about growth, forgiveness, and whether people really change.

A reflection of modern relationships

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Filmmaker Jennifer Gatero describes the project as a deep emotional journey and a reminder that love is often messy, complicated, and worth fighting for.

Inspired in part by 'Marriage Story', the film goes beyond romance to examine the challenges many couples face today. Gatero argues that communication lies at the heart of many failed relationships.

“There is a divorce pandemic in the world,” she says. “I have never seen more families and couples break up than right now. I don’t think it’s because people have simply grown apart or don’t love each other; it’s a generation that was never taught to communicate their feelings.”

Sparking conversations beyond the screen

Rather than offering easy answers, the film aims to encourage reflection. Gatero hopes audiences will leave the cinema thinking more critically about their own relationships.

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“With Back to Us, I want people to take another look at themselves and those they love,” she explains. “If I can get two or three people to consider couples therapy, if I can get more people to engage in difficult conversations after watching the film, then my vision will have been fulfilled.”

A cast bringing emotion to life

The story is brought to life by performances from Quincy Rapando and Kate Snow, who portray the emotionally conflicted former couple.

Their on-screen dynamic adds depth to a narrative that balances tenderness with tension.