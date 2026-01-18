Winnie Odinga’s bold declarations after storming Kamkunji grounds with Raila Jnr

Winnie delved into the direction that the current Orange Democratic Movement party leadership is taking the party, raising pertinent questions

East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Winnine Odinga and her brother Raila Junior stormed the historical Kamkunji grounds in Nairobi on Sunday, January 18, 2026 where they held a rally as divisions within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party took yet another turn.

Winnie delved into the direction that the current Orange Democratic Movement party leadership is taking the party, raising pertinent questions and affirming her stand.

Admitting that the death of Raila created confusion with rival politicians scrambling to steer the party, leaving ODM supporters confused, Winnie asserted that in line with best practices learnt from Odinga, she, alongside others will not be intimidated by those who are in a hurry to take the party to a different direction.

Winnie's take on where Raila left his supporters

Speaking in parables, Winnie questioned the speed with which some politicians are rushing to chart the course for the party with little regard for consultation.

Sisi ni team baba, we believed in what Baba was teaching us lakini si kila mtu believed in Baba. Wengine walikuwa wanamtumia tu.

Taking a dig at ODM faction supporting the broad-based and supporting ODM-UDA unity that has been popularizing a narrative that the departed leaders left his supporters in the broad-based government where they should remain, Winnie clarified that at no time did Raila make such a bold declaration.

Hakuna siku baba alituambia ametuwacha hapa ama wapi na wale wanasema baba ametuacha hapa ama wapi hiyo ni kukosa adabu, tulieni bwana. Kwanza tuna uchaguzi wa Nairobi alafu tuende NDC. Kwa hiyo NDC mambo itakuwa noma.

Winnie Odinga confirms working with Babu Owino & Edwin Sifuna

She told the crowd that she is working alongside Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna who she promised to bring to Kamkunji grounds.

Hakuna mtu atatolewa kwa hii chama. Wanaongea sana na tukiwauliza maswali wanasema tutoke kwa hii chama. Leo naleta salamu kutoka kwa ndug zangu Babu Owino na Katibu wa Chama Edwin Sifuna.

On his part, Raila Jnr noted that given the special place that Kibera had in Raila’s life, the love and the immense support he received from the residents, it was imperative that they return to show their appreciation after laying the former Prime Minister to rest.

He also cautioned ODM leadership against kicking out dissenting voices from the party.

Let us not be used to chase other people out of the party. As Mama Ida Odinga said recently, ODDM top leadership to build consensus and keep the party united.

Oburu leads ODM troops in Kakamega

As Winnie and Raila Jnr camped in Kibera, ODM party leader Oburu Odinga continued with his political blitz in Kakamega where he met party delegates to engage them on the party’s direction in relation to 2027 elections.

Inclusivity and robust consultation that the party has been known for over the years was conspicuously missing as prominent ODM politicians gave the event a wide berth.

Firebrand politicians including Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and EALA MP Winnie Odinga have all shunned the political blitz.

ODM stalwarts like governors James Orengo (Siaya), Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu) Otiende Amollo and Ruth Odinga have all been missing in action.

The Linda Ground initiative was crafted swiftly to engage delegates on the pre-2027 election unity talks between ODM and UDA that was arrived at during the ODM Central Management Committee meeting in Vipingo.

Notably, the meeting was only attended by politicians supporting the broad-based government and those who have already taken a position that ODM should unite with UDA and support President William Ruto in 2027 election.