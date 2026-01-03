How Edwin Sifuna has emerged as a force shaping Kenya’s post-Raila politics

Inside Edwin Sifuna’s rise as ODM’s organiser, defender and the battle for the soul of the party

As Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) navigates the delicate transition period following the demise of Raila Odinga, Edwin Sifuna’s name has frequently been mentioned as rival factions clash on the future direction of the party.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The post-Raila era has been characterized by debates about leadership, unity, strategy, and the party’s place in Kenya’s evolving political landscape with internal factions jostling for influence and new voices pushing for renewal.

Amid the chaos in ODM, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has emerged among the people to watch as ODM faces the reality of a future without Raila.

Sifuna’s profile

Sifuna profile includes organizational leadership, legislative experience, grassroot support and mobilisation experience that few politicians can match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having been the ODM Secretary General since 2018, he earned Raila’s trust with the former Prime Minister making it clear that he (Sifuna) alone speaks for the party.

For several years, Sifuna has been central to shaping party strategy, engaging with grassroots supporters and articulating the party’s positions on national issues.

While other parties have Secretary Generals, few Kenyans know them by name. Sifuna’s case is different and he has contributed to the party’s growth over the years.

Guardian of party unity & continuity

The Nairobi Senator has positioned himself as a guardian of party unity and continuity, fiercely facing off with a rival faction that has been accused of plotting to “sell” the party to President William Ruto.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has been clear in his push to have ODM remain a distinct political entity, reiterating the need to strengthen the party before engaging other players on possible partnership on 2027 election.

Sifuna’s criticism of the broad-based government and a section of politicians favouring an alliance with President Ruto and his UDA party in 2027 has placed him on a collision path with the rival formation.

New generation of leaders shaping Kenya’s political landscape

Sifuna has emerged as part of a new generation of leaders shaping the country’s political landscape in the Kenya Moja outfit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite its limited political engagements, the outfit that includes MPs Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) Gathoni Wamuchomba ( Githunguri) Babu Owino (Embakasi East) has grown in popularity.

A recent survey by Infotrak placed Kenya Moja at position three with the support of 17 per cent of those who took part in the survey.

32 per cent of Kenyans who took part in the survey feel closest to the broad-based government with 22 per cent backing the united opposition.

Bold, articulate, well-informed and with the backing of facts, the Nairobi Senator has weathered the storm in ODM where calls to have him vacate party leadership have increased in recent days.

Reputation for robust public engagement

Edwin Sifuna is a brand born and raised in the struggle for a better Kenya with his background as a lawyer and his reputation for robust public engagement giving him the skills to navigate complex political debates and advocate on behalf of his constituent.

Sifuna has also stood out with his independent political stances, positioning himself as a leader capable of questioning decisions with autonomy of thought in an ecosystem characterized by political patronage and full of politicians who simply follow instructions and heap praises.

This has been evident all through his career, including before Raila’s passing when he occasionally criticised the broad-based government and expressed his views on how the party should relate President Ruto and his UDA party.