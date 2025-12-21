Why Kalonzo is rattling Ruto & political realignments making the president uneasy

Kalonzo’s rise and Ruto’s growing anxiety: Why the Wiper leader is the rival Ruto can’t ignore as attacks intensify and how he is threatening the president’s second-term ambitions

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has emerged as a formidable political force that is rattling President William Ruto as the latter eyes a second term in office.

That President Ruto and his allies have increasingly trained their political fire on Kalonzo speaks to the influence that the former Vice President wields.

In Kenya’s restless political theatre, attacks, dismissals, and pointed rebuttals often signal more than rivalry; they reveal anxiety and panic.

Could the increasing attacks by Ruto targeting Kalonzo be a sign of the same and an attempt to inspire confidence among supporters at a time when a new formidable force is emerging?

Kalonzo’s rise and Ruto’s growing anxiety

Once perceived as the perennial deputy and cautious consensus-builder, Kalonzo has stepped into the spotlight with renewed confidence and is working behind the scenes to consolidate alliances.

Kalonzo has emerged as a possible heir to the political kingdom left by Raila Odinga and Ruto is also interested in the same, setting the stage for a fierce rivalry with some ODM stalwarts publicly declaring their willingness to work with the Wiper party leader.

From Siaya Governor James Orengo to Homabay Senator Moses Kajwang, ODM loyalists are increasingly warming up to the possibility of working with Kalonzo.

Having sacrificed his presidential ambitions in three elections (2013, 2017 and 2022) when he dropped out of the race and supported Raila, Orengo hailed Kalonzo as a selfless man who loved Raila more than any other person.

I have been in many meetings where people are discussing who is going to be the candidate and three times Kalonzo has sacrificed his ambitions and boldly backed Raila. In 203, 2017, and 2022 when he said “I don’t even need a position”. If there is a principled man in Kenya like Raila Odinga, it is Kalonzo Musyoka… I want to see anyone who claims that he loved Raila more than Kalonzo

Kajwang’ on his part confessed that Raila instructed his troops never to attack Kalonzo, adding that they have no problem with the veteran politician.

Raila told us not to attack you; we don't have a problem with you, we only fear the friends that you keep

These weighty statements had deep political undertones with the possibility that perhaps it is time for Raila’s base to reciprocate and back Kalonzo for the top seat.

This move would be a blow to the Ruto camp who is facing the possibility of dwindling support in the vote-rich Mount Kenya region where Rigathi Gachagua has led a sustained onslaught.

The Gachagua factor & political realignments

While Ruto’s men have been quick to dismiss Gachagua as a non-starter, the reality shows otherwise and his alliance with Kalonzo in the united opposition outfit is a cause for concern for the president’s men.

Recent by-elections where UDA candidates struggled to defend seats in areas where they easily snatched victory in 2022 elections revealed

In Malava and Mbeere North constituencies, the razor-sharp margins tell a story on the political realignments happening in regions where UDA comfortably won not long ago with Gachagua and the United opposition that comprises of Kalonzo being the architects of this realignment.

DCP which is just a few months old snatched victory in Narok Town, Kariobangi North and Kisa East with opposition candidates recording solid performance across the country.

The united opposition is a formidable force with Kalonzo emerging as a front-runner and their continued unity as well as the possibility of backing the wiper leader may speak to the increasing attacks from President Ruto.

How opposition unity is threatening Ruto's second-term ambitions

Having been in the game for decades, Kalonzo is a political figure with national appeal and has built a sizeable support base.

In a country where elections are won based on the strength of alliances and coalitions, the Wiper party leader is an asset to whichever outfit he ends up in.

Ruto knows the value that having Kalonzo on his side brings and as on several occasions attempted to win him over unsuccessfully.

Touted as the biggest political prize and a game-changer in the 2027 elections, the former Vic President is a man with options.