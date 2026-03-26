What the Communications Authority’s USB-C rule means for your next phone

The policy makes it clear that non-compliant devices will be barred from entry, signalling a strict enforcement approach.

Kenya’s phone market is entering a new era following a government directive that could fundamentally change the kinds of devices consumers can buy.

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The Communications Authority of Kenya has banned the sale and import of phones and tablets that do not support USB Type-C charging, a move aimed at standardising technology across the market.

Effective from March 24, 2026, the rule took immediate effect, leaving little room for adjustment among consumers, retailers, and importers alike.

A shift towards one universal charger

At the heart of the directive is a push for uniformity. USB Type-C, already common in modern smartphones, is set to become the single standard for charging mobile devices in Kenya.

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In its notice, the regulator stated that the move is intended to standardise charging technology and reduce electronic waste.

For consumers, this means future devices will likely share the same charging cables, reducing the need to own multiple chargers for different gadgets.

On paper, this simplifies everyday use. One cable could charge your phone, tablet, and even some laptops. However, the reality may not be as straightforward for everyone.

Phone charging

What this means for your next purchase

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If you are planning to buy a phone, your options are now more limited, at least in the short term. Devices that rely on older charging ports, such as micro-USB, are effectively locked out of the Kenyan market.

This particularly affects low-cost and entry-level phones, many of which still depend on older charging standards. As a result, buyers looking for very affordable devices may find fewer options available.

For many consumers, this could translate into higher spending. Even though USB-C phones are widely available, they are often priced slightly higher than their older counterparts.

Disruption in the market

The abrupt nature of the directive has also caused immediate disruption across the supply chain. Importers and retailers who had stocked non-compliant devices now face potential losses, as those products can no longer be legally sold.

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The policy makes it clear that non-compliant devices will be barred from entry, signalling a strict enforcement approach. With no transition period provided, businesses have had little time to adapt.

A person using his phone

This could lead to temporary shortages or shifts in pricing as the market adjusts to the new requirements.

The environmental question

While the policy is partly justified on environmental grounds, its short-term impact may raise questions.

Consumers who already own older devices are not required to discard them, but the inability to purchase similar replacements may gradually push them out of use.