What Google searches reveals about Kenyans' curiosity in 2025
In 2025, Google Kenya’s Year in Search list offered more than just a ranking of trending terms—it provided a lens into the collective curiosity, priorities, and cultural pulse of the nation.
From politics to sports, music, and wellness, the searches reveal what mattered to Kenyans, how they engaged with global and local events, and what their online behaviour tells us about generational interests and societal concerns.
Raila Odinga and the politics of curiosity
Politics dominated the search landscape in 2025, with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga topping the list of trending Kenyan personalities.
Searches for Raila were so prominent that many Kenyans also looked up ‘enigma meaning,’ a term long associated with his political persona.
The high volume of searches for the Social Health Authority (SHA) further signals widespread public interest in governmental policies affecting everyday life.
As Google’s data shows, Kenyans were actively seeking clarity and insight in a year marked by political discourse and social change.
Sports: Faith, football, and global icons
Sports continue to unite the nation online. Faith Kipyegon emerged as Kenya’s most searched athlete, a testament to her enduring excellence on the track.
Meanwhile, the African Nations Championship (CHAN) became the year’s top-searched news item, underscoring the country’s deep passion for football.
Kenyans also kept a global perspective, with searches for international players like Benjamin Šeško and Diogo Jota, whose passing in 2025 drew significant attention, highlighting how global sports narratives resonate locally.
These trends reveal a generation that is not only passionate about local heroes but increasingly plugged into the global sporting conversation.
The quest for meaning: Language and culture
Beyond politics and sports, Kenyans turned to Google to decode language, cultural trends, and spiritual events.
Trending searches like ‘jowi,’ ‘kubant,’ ‘saba saba,’ and ‘demure’ indicate a curiosity about evolving local slang and cultural conversations.
On the global front, terms such as ‘conclave,’ ‘habemus papam,’ and questions like ‘Who is the new pope?’ suggest an interest in religious events and their societal impact.
Searches for political figures like Charlie Kirk also demonstrate an awareness of global political shifts.
Together, these trends illustrate a population seeking to understand the world, locally and internationally, through the lens of curiosity and context.
Food, wellness, and home life
Kenyans also Googled what they consumed, both in diet and lifestyle. ‘Ginger shots recipe’ topped culinary searches, reflecting a turn toward wellness and home-based remedies.
Comfort foods and indulgent baking, including chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon rolls, and osso buco, ranked high as well.
This balance between health-conscious habits and indulgence mirrors broader societal patterns: a generation interested in self-care, experimentation, and comfort, especially within their domestic spaces.
Music as a mirror of the times
The country’s musical tastes in 2025 show a fascinating blend of nostalgia and modernity.
‘Jamaica Farewell’ by Harry Belafonte, a song from decades ago, led searches for lyrics, followed by contemporary hits like Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us.’
Local artists such as Mbosso, Iyanii, and Toxic Lyrikali also featured prominently.
These searches highlight how Kenyans embrace both global influences and regional talent, reflecting a society that is culturally curious, digitally connected, and musically diverse.
Comprehensive List of Google Kenya’s Year in Search 2025
Trending News
CHAN
Raila Odinga
SHA
Diogo Jota
Afya Yangu
Charlie Kirk
Pope Francis
Museveni
Chebukati
IEBC
Trending Personalities
Faith Kipyegon
Winnie Odinga
Oburu Odinga
Ruth Odinga
Edward Kwach
James Orengo
Rosemary Odinga
Eliud Lagat
Margaret Nduta-Vietnam
Justin Muturi
Trending Sports Personalities
Šeško
Faith Kipyegon
João Pedro
Xavi Simons
Bryan Mbeumo
Eberechi Eze
Madueke
Noni Madueke
Donnarumma
Omar Marmoush
Trending Loss
Raila Odinga
Diogo Jota
Charlie Kirk
Pope Francis
Chebukati
Albert Ojwang
Kimani Mbugua
Hulk Hogan
Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o
Kyalo Mbobu
Trending Meaning
Enigma meaning
Jowi meaning
Conclave meaning
Demure meaning
Kubant meaning
Habemus Papam meaning
Wantam meaning
Ayurvedic meaning
Saba saba meaning
Blood moon meaning
Trending Questions
Who is Charlie Kirk?
Who is the new pope?
Where is Raila Odinga?
What is happening in Sudan?
What is Rhema Feast?
What is happening in Congo?
What is blood moon?
Who is Raila Odinga?
When is the Ballon d’Or 2025?
What is Jowi in Luo?
Trending Recipes
Ginger shots recipe
Chocolate chip cookie recipe
Cinnamon rolls recipe
Brownie recipe
Bone broth recipe
Dawa recipe
Milkshake recipe
Mini pizza recipe
Osso buco recipe
Uji power recipe
Trending Lyrics
Jamaica Farewell lyrics
Not Like Us lyrics
Pawa lyrics
Donjo Maber lyrics
Backbencher - Toxic Lyrikali lyrics
Kasongo lyrics
Shake It To The Max lyrics
Nuru Yako Umenitoa Gizani lyrics
Uniondolee Dhambi Unitakase lyrics
Minister of Enjoyment lyrics
Trending Songs
Jamaica Farewell – Harry Belafonte
Adonai – Nathaniel Bassey
Pawa – Mbosso
Donjo Maber – Dufla & Iyanii
Backbencher – Toxic Lyrikali
Nyaduse – Kodongklan
Jowi – Coster
Taya – Okello Max
All My Enemies Are Suffering – Bien
My Darling – Chella
