A collage of Njerae and Toxic Lyrikali

Spotify data shows Kenyans are now streaming their own artists more than ever

As Kenyans streamed more music than ever, a new generation of artists emerged to claim the spotlight.

Kenya’s music landscape is shifting, and 2025 has delivered its clearest proof yet.

For the first time, rising stars Njerae, Toxic Lyrikali, and Watendawili have broken into Spotify’s Top 10 most-streamed Kenyan artists, an elite space once consistently dominated by Bien, Sauti Sol and Wakadinali.

A breakout year for Kenyan talent

Kenyans spent over 180 million hours streaming music on Spotify in 2025, and a big share of that listening went to homegrown acts.

Njerae’s Aki Sioni is the most-streamed song in Kenya this year, beating both local favourites and global giants.

Her album Unintentional also debuted in the Top 5 most-streamed Kenyan albums.

Watendawili recorded one of the year’s strongest runs, securing four spots on the Top Kenyan Songs chart with Inakubalika, Matata, Cham Thum (Atoti) and Hadi Kesho.

Their album En Route also made the Top 5.

Toxic Lyrikali becomes Kenya’s most-discovered artist

Toxic Lyrikali’s raw, unfiltered style has pushed him into the mainstream.

He not only cracked the Top 10 most-streamed Kenyan artists but also emerged as Kenya’s most-discovered artist on Spotify in 2025.

His tracks Chinje and Backbencher landed at numbers 6 and 7 on the local charts.

Old favourites still strong

Bien, Sauti Sol, Wakadinali, Bensoul and Nyashinski remain some of Kenya’s most streamed artists, proving their staying power even as the new generation rises.

Bien’s album Alusa, Why Are You Topless? and Sauti Sol’s Midnight Train continue to appeal strongly, especially among older listeners.

Global influence meets Kenyan identity

While Kenyan music dominated local charts, global heavyweights such as Drake and Kendrick Lamar also maintained massive influence.

Drake is Kenya’s most-streamed international artist among the 18–24 age group, while Kendrick Lamar’s Luther remains a country favourite.

The top genres Kenyans streamed this year were Rap, Hip Hop, Afropop, Afrobeats and R&B, with Spotify placing Kenya’s average listening age at 28.

Kenya’s rising global footprint

Kenyan export stars, Karun, Bien, Sauti Sol, Zum and Idd Aziz, saw their music travel further than ever.

Karun’s Maharani and Mrignaini gained strong international traction, while Zum’s Rebel continued its worldwide expansion.

Spotify says the 2025 Wrapped results show a culture embracing both nostalgia and new sounds.

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, described the year as proof that Kenyans are “championing rising voices while celebrating the artists who shaped the culture.”