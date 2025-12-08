Shock as daring Nairobi man vandalises billboard in broad daylight

#FeatureByAzone

AZone Kenya is now seeking the help of Kenyans to track down a daring graffiti artist who vandalised two of their billboards along Karen and Ngong Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a jaw-dropping video captured by a concerned Kenyan, the man is seen spray-painting the words 'at black market prices' onto a billboard that originally read 'Showroom pieces'.

Insiders who spoke exclusively to Pulse Live reveal that AZone is leaving nothing to chance in its hunt for the culprit.

The company is said to be 'willing to go all out' to ensure the vandal is identified, apprehended, and held accountable.

They have now appealed to Kenyans of goodwill to come forward with any information that may lead to his arrest

Advertisement

Advertisement