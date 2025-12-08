zozasportscast, Winner of Sports Creator of the Year Award

Kenyan creators shine as Africa’s TikTok awards celebrate new era of digital icons

Kenyan creators were among the continent’s brightest stars at the 2025 TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa, held in Johannesburg South Africa.

Under the theme ‘New Era, New Icons’, the ceremony celebrated Africa’s most influential creators who are reshaping digital storytelling, entertainment, and social impact across the region.

From glitz and glamour on the red carpet to electrifying performances on stage, the night marked a significant moment in Africa’s rapidly evolving creator ecosystem.

Hosted by South African entertainer Bontle Modiselle-Moloi, the event drew top African talent, including Ciza, Lord Kez, Thuli P, DJ Fif_Laa, and Thabsie, while surprise presenters like sports star Akani Simbine and social media favourite Mihlali Ndamase added extra sparkle.

A night of celebration and cultural influence

The awards highlighted the diversity and creativity of Africa’s creators. Winners hailed from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, and Tanzania, reflecting the continent’s rich storytelling and digital talent.

TikTok’s Head of Content Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa, Boniswa Sidwaba, said, “Tonight’s ceremony was a gathering of the trailblazers who have redefined what it means to be a creator in Africa.

From Sokoto to Nairobi, and Accra to Pretoria, we honoured the creators who turned 60-second clips into cultural movements.

TikTok Awards 2025 Winners

Kenyan creators lead the way

Kenya made a strong impression at the awards, with content creators making waves across multiple categories.

Nairobi-based animation creator Tunero Animations was named Rising Star of the Year, celebrated for their clever, sarcastic, and stubborn character, Bob Kichwa Ngumu, whose humour has resonated locally and internationally.

In the sports category, John Maingi Mbugua of Zoza Podcast took home Sports Creator of the Year, delivering fan-led football analysis with passion and precision. Here was his winning speech.

Winning isn’t the finish line, it’s fuel for the next chapter. Every piece of content, every discussion, every moment captured was driven by passion, and receiving this recognition means that passion is resonating far beyond my expectations.

Celebrating Africa’s diverse digital talent

Other notable winners included Nigeria’s Raja’atu Muhammed Ibrahim (@diaryofanortherncook), who claimed Creator of the Year for her cinematic food content celebrating Northern Nigerian cuisine.

Brian Nwana (@briannwana), also from Nigeria, earned Storyteller of the Year, recognised for capturing human experiences through inventive food adventures.

Tanzania’s Fanuel John Masamaki (@zerobrainer0) returned triumphantly to win Video of the Year for his signature silent comedy and unique take on football content, while South Africa’s @malumfoodie captured hearts with Food Creator of the Year, bringing street language, native dialects, and approachable recipes to his audience.

Nigeria’s Dejoke Ogunbiyi (@noositiwantiwa_) earned Social Impact Creator of the Year, mobilising her community around meaningful conversations and social change.

In entertainment, Belove Olocha (@beloveolocha) from Nigeria took Entertainment Creator of the Year for her relatable movie content, while tech influencer Izzi Boye (@izziboye) was named Education Creator of the Year for making digital skills accessible to all.

Finally, Nigerian music artist Crown Uzama, popularly known as Shallipopi or “Pluto Presido,” dominated with Artist of the Year, reflecting TikTok’s role in shaping music trends across Africa.