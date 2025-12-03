How to access your YouTube recap & discover your viewing habits

YouTube describes the feature as a personalised breakdown of the interests, deep dives and viewing habits that shaped your year.

YouTube has officially launched its inaugural Recap feature.

While the platform has previously offered music and gaming summaries similar to Spotify Wrapped, the new update expands the experience into a full reflection of a user's watch history over the past year.

According to YouTube, the goal is to give users a personalised, fun, and data-driven look at how they engaged with the platform, although some might argue it also reinforces just how deeply YouTube understands and tracks viewer behaviour.

A feature built because many asked for it

The company says the idea came directly from user demand.

Because many of you asked for it, we’re thrilled to announce the first-ever YouTube Recap.

Users can access the recap right from the homepage or through the 'You' tab on both mobile and desktop.

Youtube

What the new recap shows

According to the platform, “YouTube Recap uniquely highlights interests, deep dives, and moments you explored this year, based on your watch history.”

Each user receives up to 12 different cards showcasing: Top channels

Most-watched genres

Key interests

Notable shifts in viewing patterns

A personality type based on viewing behaviour

The introduction of viewer personalities is one of the more playful touches.

While it adds a sense of novelty, there’s also the devil’s-advocate view: these categories are built on behavioural profiling, something not everyone may be comfortable with , even if it is presented creatively.

Your year in music also gets special attention

YouTube says heavy music listeners will see an expanded layer in their Recap.

If you listened to a lot of music this year, you’ll also see Top Artists and Songs of the year… with the option to dive deeper into top genres, podcasts, and even a snapshot of your international music listening.

YouTube graphic

For users who have clocked at least 10 hours on YouTube Music, the main Recap will end with a detailed music card summarising total minutes streamed and offering a link to a fuller music recap.

This integration helps YouTube compete more directly with platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, though whether it offers the same cultural impact as Spotify Wrapped remains to be seen.

YouTube stresses that Recap wasn’t rushed. The company shared, “Recap was made for you, by you… with nine rounds of feedback and over 50 different concept testings before we landed on what you see today.”

The rise of YouTube viewer personas

During concept development, YouTube analysts observed patterns in how people watch videos . These behaviours were eventually grouped into personality types like: The Adventurer

The Skill Builder

The Creative Spirit

The Sunshiner

The Wonder Seeker

The Connector

The Philosopher

The Dreamer

YouTube personalities