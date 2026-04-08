Viral TikTok clip comes alive in theatre tribute to Wangari Maathai

What started as a moment online has evolved into 'Shawry for Trees', the ninth edition of 'Too Early For Birds', a bold production that fuses digital culture with history surprisingly and ambitiously.

It often starts with something small, a joke, a phrase, a fleeting moment on a screen. On TikTok, such moments are created and forgotten in rapid succession.

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But every so often, one escapes the scroll. In Nairobi, a viral clip has done just that, finding new life far beyond the algorithm and onto the stage.

What began as a digital spark has now grown into Shawry for Trees, the ninth edition of 'Too Early For Birds', a production that blends internet culture with historical storytelling in an unexpected and ambitious, way.

At its centre is the story of Wangari Maathai, but not in the way audiences might expect.

From algorithm to auditorium

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The idea that a TikTok video could inspire a full-scale theatre production might seem improbable, even gimmicky.

Yet for the creators of 'Too Early For Birds', the viral moment was less about trend-chasing and more about recognising resonance.

This is where the story becomes more interesting than a simple origin tale. TikTok, often criticised for its brevity, has become a space where cultural references are repackaged, remixed, and redistributed at scale.

The production taps into that energy, using it as an entry point rather than a limitation. What begins online is expanded, interrogated, and grounded in a live setting, where audiences are asked not just to watch, but to engage.

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Reframing a legacy

Bringing Wangari Maathai to the stage is, by any measure, a bold undertaking. A Nobel Peace Prize winner, environmentalist, and political figure, her legacy is both celebrated and weighty.

The risk with such figures is often reverence, stories that feel more like tributes than explorations.

Shawry for Trees leans in a different direction. It promises to unpack the life, times, twisted controversies, seminal moments, and flat-out coincidences? – and pure luck that shaped Maathai’s journey.

That framing does something subtle but significant: it humanises her. Instead of presenting a flawless icon, the production acknowledges unpredictability, chance, and contradiction.

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In doing so, it opens her story up to a generation more accustomed to complexity than hero worship.

Orature meets the internet age

Despite its digital origins, the production is firmly rooted in tradition. The creators position their work within the framework of African orature, emphasising storytelling as a living, evolving practice.

Taking pride in our oral traditions, our practice is centred in Orature, the primary form of handing down African wisdom and self-knowledge.

This intersection, between TikTok and oral tradition, is where the production finds its identity. It is not simply translating internet culture to the stage; it is folding it into a much older system of knowledge-sharing.

The result is a layered narrative form that feels both contemporary and deeply grounded.

Beyond the viral moment

It would be easy to dismiss the show’s origin as a stroke of luck. Even the creators themselves reference pure luck in shaping the story.

But that explanation only goes so far. Virality might open the door, but it does not sustain attention, especially in a live theatre setting.

We fashion storytelling to address today’s issues, the way she advised us to do with the art of spear-making.

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In that sense, Shawry for Trees is less about the TikTok that inspired it and more about what happens next.

As audiences take their seats from 10th to 12th April, the production offers more than a retelling of history.