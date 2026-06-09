Tusker's Base to Billboardz Episode 5: Why mental wellness is every artist’s greatest asset

The episode opens with an insightful conversation led by Polycarp Otieno, who reminds the six artists that their bodies and minds are their most valuable instruments.

What does it really take to make it in music? Beyond the talent, the performances and the spotlight, Episode 5 of Base to Billboardz reveals a truth many artists often overlook: mental clarity and personal wellbeing are just as important as the music itself.

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Prioritising the artist behind the music

The episode opens with an insightful conversation led by Polycarp Otieno, who reminds the six artists that their bodies and minds are their most valuable instruments.

In an industry that demands creativity, resilience and constant reinvention, Polycarp emphasizes that taking care of oneself is not optional, but essential.

He notes that sustainable success begins with prioritising physical health, emotional wellbeing and self-awareness. From managing pressure and expectations to maintaining discipline and balance, artists are encouraged to view self-care as an investment in their careers.

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Muringi Matheri’s story of resilience

The episode also shines a spotlight on the inspiring journey of Muringi Matheri, whose love for music was nurtured from an early age by a family deeply passionate about the art. Her path, however, has been anything but straightforward.

Becoming a mother at just 18 years old, Muringi faced the challenges of balancing parenthood with her dream of pursuing music.

Along the way, she endured the disappointment of a failed music deal that threatened to derail her ambitions. Yet, through resilience and unwavering belief in her talent, she continued to push forward.

Today, Muringi is stepping into a renewed season of purpose and opportunity. Through her partnership with Allan Gitau and her participation in the Base to Billboardz programme, she is finding the support, mentorship and platform needed to reignite her musical ambitions.

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Her journey is a testament to the power of resilience, proving that setbacks are not the end of the road, but often the beginning of an even greater chapter.

Dance as a tool for mental wellness

Further highlighting the connection between wellbeing and performance, Base to Billboardz Head of Dance and Movement, Chiki Kuruka, explores the role dance and choreography play in maintaining mental wellness.

She explains that movement is not merely about performance, but also about expression, release and healing.

Building artists for long-term success

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As Base to Billboardz continues its mission of nurturing the next generation of Kenyan musical talent, Episode 5 demonstrates that the road from the Base to the Billboard is about much more than producing hit songs.