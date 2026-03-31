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Transferring your voter registration - A step-by-step guide
As Kenya rolls out the 2026 Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise, much of the attention has been on first-time voters.
However, a significant number of Kenyans face a different challenge, how to ensure their voter registration reflects where they currently live.
Whether you have moved for work, education, or personal reasons, transferring your voter details is essential if you want to vote conveniently.
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has included voter transfers as a key component of the ECVR exercise, which runs from March 30 to April 28, 2026.
But while the process is straightforward, it comes with strict requirements that voters must understand.
Why you should transfer your voter details
If you have relocated but remain registered in your previous constituency, you will still be required to vote there.
This creates a logistical burden that can discourage participation, especially if travel is expensive or impractical.
Transferring your voter registration ensures that your polling station is aligned with your current residence, making it easier, and more realistic, for you to take part in elections.
You cannot transfer your details online
One of the most important things to understand is that voter transfers cannot be done online.
Despite increasing digitisation across government services, the IEBC requires all voter registration services, including transfers, to be conducted physically.
This means you must present yourself in person at the appropriate registration centre.
This requirement is tied to the need for biometric verification, which includes capturing fingerprints, a photograph, and other identifying details. Without this step, the transfer process cannot be completed.
Where to go for a transfer
Not all ECVR centres handle voter transfers. To successfully transfer your registration, you must visit the IEBC Constituency Office in the area where you now reside.
While other locations such as Huduma Centres and ward-based registration points offer general voter services, they do not process transfers.
This is a critical distinction. Going to the wrong location will not only delay your application but could also cost you valuable time within the limited registration window.
What you need to bring
Preparation is key to a smooth process. When visiting the constituency office, ensure you have:
• Your original National ID or a valid Kenyan passport
• Physical presence (no proxies or online submissions allowed)
At the centre, you will be required to fill out Form C, which is specifically for voter transfers. You will also undergo fresh biometric and biographic data capture.
How the process works
The IEBC uses the Kenya Integrated Electoral Management System (KIEMS) kits to manage voter registration.
At constituency offices, designated kits are used specifically for processing transfers into that constituency.
Once you submit your Form C and complete the biometric capture, your application is recorded and processed. Your voter details are then updated to reflect your new polling station.
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