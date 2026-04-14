Singer Naomi Kihuha’s $90 [Sh13K] grocery bill: What it buys in Kenya vs U.S.

For many in the diaspora, this is standard. A weekly grocery run for one or two people can easily fall within this range, especially in countries where food prices are significantly higher.

When gospel artist Naomi Kihuha revealed that she spent $90 (approximately Sh13,000) on just a few grocery items abroad, many Kenyans reacted with disbelief.

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The moment, captured during her appearance on Diaspora Connect on Citizen TV, quickly shifted from a simple shopping segment into a broader debate about value, currency, and cost of living.

But beyond the shock, a more practical question emerged: what does Sh13,000 actually buy in Kenya compared to abroad?

What $90 Sh13,000 buys abroad

In Naomi’s case, the $90 bill translated into just three modest grocery bags, containing basic items such as vegetables, fruits, and pantry essentials. Nothing luxurious, nothing excessive.

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“This is about 90 dollars… and it’s just three bags,” she remarked, highlighting how quickly money disappears in everyday spending abroad.

For many in the diaspora, this is standard. A weekly grocery run for one or two people can easily fall within this range, especially in countries where food prices, taxes, and packaging costs are significantly higher.

What Sh13,000 buys in Nairobi

Now, place that same amount in a typical Nairobi market or supermarket, and the contrast becomes striking.

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With Sh13,000, an average household in Nairobi can purchase: Several kilograms of fresh vegetables (kales, spinach, cabbages)

A variety of fruits in bulk

Multiple trays of eggs

2–3 kilograms of meat or chicken

Dry goods such as rice, maize flour, beans, and cooking oil

Additional items like milk, bread, and household essentials

In many cases, this amount is enough to fill an entire shopping trolley, or sustain a small family for weeks, depending on spending habits.