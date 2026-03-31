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Revealed: Billions Kenya has paid to host 2027 Africa Cup of Nations
Kenya has paid approximately Sh3.9 billion to secure its role as a co-host of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, following the remittance of a mandatory hosting fee to continental football authorities.
In a statement released on March 31, 2026, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya confirmed that the government had fully settled a USD 30 million (about Sh3.9 billion) hosting fee to the Confederation of African Football.
The payment is part of Kenya’s obligations under the joint “Pamoja” bid to host Africa Cup of Nations 2027 alongside its Uganda and Tanzania.
According to the ministry, the remittance signals Kenya’s readiness and commitment to delivering a successful continental tournament, while also reinforcing its credibility with CAF.
Government moves to fast-track preparations
Beyond the financial commitment, the government has also restructured a Multi-Agency Local Organising Committee to oversee preparations.
The committee brings together stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, a move aimed at strengthening institutional capacity ahead of the tournament.
Kenya is now entering an intensive implementation phase following a recent CAF inspection.
This will include the construction and upgrading of stadiums such as Talanta Stadium (Renamed Raila Odinga Stadium), Nyayo Stadium and Kasarani, training grounds, transport systems, and broadcast infrastructure, as well as improvements in safety and security standards.
The government says the investment aligns with President William Ruto’s broader vision of positioning Kenya as a global sports destination.
The business community expects the tournament to unlock economic opportunities through tourism, job creation, and youth engagement, while boosting Kenya’s international profile.
Regional coordination
Kenya and its co-hosts are also working on a joint framework to ensure seamless tournament operations across borders.
Planned measures include visa facilitation for fans and teams, tax exemptions, and streamlined customs processes for goods and services linked to the event.
A high-level meeting between the hosting nations is scheduled for next month to harmonise these policies.
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