Over 50 officers redeployed after Capitol Hill Police Station shutdown

Beyond personnel movement, the closure has also affected ongoing investigations and case management.

More than 50 police officers have been redeployed to various stations following the abrupt closure of Capitol Hill Police Station in Nairobi, in a move that has raised questions over the circumstances surrounding its degazettement.

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The officers, who were stationed at the facility under Kilimani Sub-County, have since been absorbed into neighbouring stations, including Kilimani, Kibra, KICC and Central, as authorities moved swiftly to shut down operations at the site.

Immediate redeployment orders

The closure triggered an urgent internal directive instructing officers to vacate the premises without delay.

The Officer Commanding Station (OCS), Tusca Opondo, communicated the decision in a memo circulated among police personnel, confirming that the station had officially ceased to exist as a gazetted police facility.

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Capitol Hill Police Station has been officially degazetted, and as a result, I, the Officer Commanding Station, have been instructed to vacate the premises within the shortest time possible.

The directive marked the beginning of a rapid transition, with officers required to report to new stations almost immediately, signalling little room for a phased handover or adjustment period.

File image of a police station in Kenya

Handling of cases and exhibits

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Beyond personnel movement, the closure has also affected ongoing investigations and case management.

Officers handling active cases, as well as multi-agency investigators, were instructed to urgently retrieve any exhibits and materials that had been held at the station.

I am instructed to request that all multi-agency investigators with pending cases and exhibits, including motor vehicles, currently held at this station, arrange to collect them immediately.

The directive extended to members of the public who had pending financial matters with the station, particularly those with cash bail deposits.

They were advised to collect their refunds promptly before any remaining funds are transferred to the National Treasury.

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‘Normal occurrence’, say police

Despite the sudden nature of the closure, police leadership has downplayed the development, describing it as a routine administrative process. Issa Mohamud stated that such redeployments are not unusual within the service.

“That is normal, and the affected officers have been redeployed elsewhere,” he said.

File image of a police car at a crime scene