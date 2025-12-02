Need police for a wedding, event, VIP escort? Here’s the cost & procedure in Kenya

Kenyan event organisers, families and businesses can legally hire police officers for private security through a formal National Police Service application process with gazetted rates.

Kenyans often encounter armed or unarmed police officers providing security at private weddings, funerals, concerts and corporate events.

Many people do not know that this service is legal, structured and available to anyone who follows the official procedure.

The National Police Service (NPS) allows members of the public, companies, NGOs and event organisers to formally hire officers for security, escort or guarding needs.

This guide explains how the process works, who qualifies, how much it costs and which form you must fill before deployment.

All the details come directly from the official NPS application form and the gazetted rates for hiring police officers.

What Police Services You Can Hire

The National Police Service permits the public to request several categories of security services.

These include escort duties, guarding, cash-in-transit (CIT) protection, security at events, and specialised deployment in sensitive or high-risk environments.

According to the form, you may request officers from the Kenya Police Service (KPS), Administration Police Service (APS) or the General Service Unit (GSU).

Each request usually depends on the nature of the event and the risk level involved.

How to Apply for Police Security Services

To hire police officers, you must log onto eCitizen platform and navigate to the National Police Service section.

Click on the Hire of Police Service menu, download and the fill in the official document titled Request for Hire of Police Security Services.

The form is divided into two main parts. Part A captures applicant details such as the name of the organisation or individual, physical address, and telephone number.

It also requires you to indicate the number of officers you need, whether they should be armed or unarmed, and the specific dates you want them deployed.

The form further asks for the nature of hire, whether guarding, escort, CIT or any other specialised role, and the location where officers will be stationed.

Before submission, you must provide a breakdown of ranks required, such as inspectors, sergeants, corporals or constables . You also need to sign the application.

Once the form is submitted to the nearest police command (usually the Sub-County Commander or the relevant unit head), Part B is completed internally.

This section contains the official recommendation, approval status and the cost of deployment as calculated using gazetted rates. Officers are only released after you provide proof of payment.

How Much It Costs to Hire Police Officers in Kenya

The gazetted fees outline different hourly rates depending on the rank of the officer and whether they are armed or unarmed. All rates apply for a maximum of eight hours per day.

Armed Officers (Per Hour)

Inspectors cost Sh188, sergeants Sh150, corporals Sh125 and constables Sh100.

Unarmed Officers (Per Hour)

Inspectors cost Sh150, sergeants Sh125, corporals Sh100 and constables Sh75.

The NPS also provides vehicles and motorbike escort services. Hiring a 999 patrol car costs Sh5,000 per hour, while hiring an armed motorbike rider ranges from Sh1,200 to Sh2,000 depending on rank.

Unarmed riders cost between Sh1,000 and Sh1,800.

These fees make it possible for event organisers, high-profile individuals, film crews, businesses transporting cash, or families hosting large functions to access official security support legally and safely.

What Happens After Payment

After approval and payment, the police command releases officers for deployment as requested. According to the form’s disclaimer, officers will only be deployed once proof of payment is provided. This ensures accountability and transparency in the process.

During deployment, the officers operate under the command of the unit that assigned them.

They are expected to maintain law and order, manage crowds and respond to security threats at the event or assignment.

Why Kenyans Hire Police for Private Functions

Private security companies handle most security needs, but police officers bring added authority, rapid response and legal powers.

This makes them especially useful for functions involving VIP guests , high-value assets, large crowds or extended public interest.

Hiring police is also common when organisers expect heavy traffic or require escort services to manage movement.

The NPS framework makes this demand legitimate by offering structured application procedures and gazetted pricing, ensuring both accessibility and professionalism.

Hiring police officers in Kenya is a straightforward process once you know where to apply and how the fees are structured.

The National Police Service has a clear, formal system that allows private citizens and organisations to access professional security support when needed.

Whether you are planning a wedding, a concert, a funeral or a high-risk corporate function, you can legally hire officers as long as you follow the application procedure and pay the approved rates.