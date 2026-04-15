An AI-generated image of a person working in a salon

An AI-generated image of a person working in a salon

New music fees explained: How much salons, kinyozi and other businesses will pay

The new formula essentially treats music like rent, electricity or licences; you either pay for it, or you risk penalties.

If you run a salon, kinyozi, restaurant or even a small shop that plays music in the background, there’s a new cost you can’t ignore.

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Kenya’s latest consolidated music and audio-visual tariff system (2026–2028) is now in effect, and for the first time, it clearly spells out what different businesses must pay to legally play music.

From a Sh5,000 annual fee for barber shops to steep percentage-based charges for nightclubs and hotels, the new structure is designed to standardise payments across the board.

But beyond the numbers, this policy quietly reshapes how businesses treat music, not as a free add-on, but as a regulated, billable part of operations.

So, what’s changed?

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Previously, music licensing in Kenya often felt inconsistent, some businesses paid, others didn’t, and enforcement was uneven.

The new system simplifies things by introducing a consolidated tariff. Every business category is now clearly defined, and each fall under one of two models: Flat annual fees (mainly for small businesses)

Percentage-based fees (for larger or higher-revenue establishments)

The big shift: Music is now a “Cost of doing business”

The new formula essentially treats music like rent, electricity or licences; you either pay for it, or you risk penalties. For small businesses, especially, this is a mindset shift.

Take salons and kinyozi for example. Music has always been part of the vibe, whether it’s playing in the background or keeping customers entertained. Now, that same music comes with a fixed annual bill.

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How the formula works

1. Flat rates - Predictable but unavoidable

These apply mostly to SMEs and informal businesses. You pay a fixed amount per year

The rate depends on whether you’re in a city or other areas

For example: A salon in Nairobi will pay more than one in a smaller town

It’s simple, but also rigid. Even if business is slow, the fee doesn’t change.

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2. Percentage model - The bigger you are, the more you pay

This is where things get heavier. Businesses like: Nightclubs

Restaurants

Hotels will pay 60% of their single business permit (SBP).

This means two similar businesses could pay very different amounts depending on their permit size.

Here are tables inidicating how the system will work:

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