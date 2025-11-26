Netizens demand action as dangerous traffic videos by teens go viral

In the accident, he walked past another young man posing for the camera, but the moment he turned his back to the road, an orange bus came speeding around the bend and hit him on the face and torso, flinging him to the roadside as the other boy jumped away in shock.

Advertisement

A growing number of Kenyans are calling for firm action after videos surfaced on social media showing teenagers filming TikTok content in the middle of busy roads. Advertisement Advertisement The outrage follows a recent incident in which a young man was knocked down by a bus while attempting to capture content along a major road. The widely circulated video shows the teenager, believed to be of Somali descent, facing away from oncoming traffic while filming. When he finally turns forward, the matatu is already too close, hitting him and sending him to the ground. A separate video shows another young man dangerously leaping between moving cars, narrowly avoiding being struck. Advertisement Advertisement A young man shooting content in the middle of the road Local PSV, TSV, or SPV? What's the difference between these vehicles on Kenyan roads? Police officers and creators demand intervention Police officers who are also content creators have spoken out strongly against the trend. Among them is Vanpagal Mohamed, who urged the public to help in identifying and reporting such behaviour. Operation bring serenity on our roads from this young TikTok boyz. This has to end and we are on it ASAP from Muthaiga and Pangani area. Our officers together we can do this. Ukiwaona on the road please inbox or call the nearest police station. SHARE IT PLEASE. Advertisement Advertisement Traffic police officer and online personality Ondimu Ngare issued an equally stern warning, saying the behaviour has escalated dangerously. These boys need to be stopped by all means. Hii mambo wanado eti ni content is getting out of hand. I’ve just seen the second boy being knocked by a moving bus, and honestly I don’t even know if he survived. If you know them, waambie waache huu ujinga mara moja. Life is not a joke, and clout is not worth a coffin. Let them respect their lives and other people’s safety too. Nairobi traffic caught up in traffic Local How Kenyans are using social media to drive accountability: From posts to action Advertisement Advertisement Musician Ben Cyco also raises concern The trend is not only alarming the public and police, motorists have also reported close calls involving teen content creators. Musician Ben Cyco recently shared his own experience at a known traffic hotspot. The other day I had to apply some emergency brakes at Muthaiga underpass because guys were shooting in the middle of the road on a corner. Please address this KeNHA Kenya. Teenagers performing stunts on highways and junctions expose themselves, and others, to serious danger. Key risks include: Advertisement Advertisement High risk of fatal accidents where pedestrians have no protection against impact.

Distracting drivers, especially when teens dash, pose, or dance in traffic.

Obstructing traffic flow, causing confusion and abrupt braking.

Triggering secondary collisions when vehicles behind cannot react in time. Legal repercussions, as obstructing traffic or endangering road users is a punishable offence under Kenyan law.

Advertisement