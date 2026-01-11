Cash deal U.S. is considering for Greenland & territories acquired by purchase and annexation

The United States of America is reportedly considering a cash offer of 100,000 USD to every resident of Greenland as part of a bid to lure the Artic Island to break away from Denmark and join the US.

Outright rejection of an offer to purchase the island from Denmark has done little to deter President Trump’s administration that appears intent in making Greenland part of the United States.

According to sources familiar with the deliberations, White House officials and national security bosses floated payments ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 per person living in the strategic territory.

With a population of slightly more than 57,000, the amount stands at around 6 billion dollars.

The approach which is among several being considered by Trump and his national security aides who are "looking at what a potential purchase would look like."

The risks

It risks coming out as a transactional deal anchored in interests with the population reduced to items that can be bought from one country to another.

In light of Greenland’s long-standing debate on its own independence and its economic dependence on Denmark, offering monetary risks coming out as degrading.

Greenland is an overseas territory of Denmark, with both Copenhagen and Nuuk insisting that the island is not for sale despite pressure and assertions from Trump.

" Enough is enough...No more fantasies about annexation ," Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen wrote of Facebook earlier in the week.

How the U.S. expanded its borders

This is not the first time that the U.S I is considering expanding its territory through purchases and annexation with several successful attempts in the past.

The annexation of Texas in 1845 was a landmark move that significantly expanded the U.S. territory with Texas votes supporting the move that made it the 28th state.

The transfer of authority from the republic to the state of Texas took place in 1846.

The purchase of Alaska from Russia in 1867 at a cost of $7.2 million which was largely criticised as “Seward’s Folly” made it a state of the U.S.

The Louisiana Purchase of 1803 was perhaps the most consequential purchase that doubled the size of the United States at the time.

The vast land was purchased from France at a cost of $15million.