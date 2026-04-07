Luo music star Freddy Jakadongo calls time on his career

Jakadongo acknowledged the vital role fans played in sustaining his music and amplifying its reach beyond performances.

Renowned Luo musician Freddy Jakadongo has announced his decision to step away from music, marking the end of a significant chapter in his artistic journey.

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In a statement shared with fans, the artist reflected on years of creativity, collaboration, and connection, expressing deep gratitude to those who supported him along the way.

A difficult but thoughtful decision

Jakadongo described his exit as the result of careful consideration, signalling that the move was neither abrupt nor taken lightly.

“After much reflection, I’ve made the difficult decision to step away from music,” he said, setting the tone for a message that resonated with sincerity and introspection.

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Over the years, he has built a reputation within Kenya’s Luo music scene, contributing to a genre known for its rich storytelling and cultural depth.

His departure, therefore, represents not just a personal transition but also a notable moment for fans and followers of the genre.

Gratitude to fans and supporters

Central to his message was an outpouring of appreciation for his audience. Jakadongo acknowledged the vital role fans played in sustaining his music and amplifying its reach beyond performances.

“To the fans, your love, energy, and loyalty meant everything. You gave the music life beyond the stage, and I will never take that for granted,” he shared.

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This recognition underscores the symbiotic relationship between artist and audience, particularly in regional music spaces where fan engagement often drives both visibility and longevity.

A journey shared

The musician also extended his thanks to collaborators and those who have been part of his journey, including his band.

Luo musician Freddy Jakadongo

His words highlighted the collective nature of music-making, emphasising that his career was shaped not only by his own efforts but by a network of individuals who contributed to its success.

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“To everyone who walked this path with Freddy Jakadongo and the band, thank you for the memories, the moments, and the unwavering support. It’s been an honor sharing this journey with you,” he said.

Such acknowledgements reflect the often-overlooked teamwork behind live performances and recorded music, particularly within band-driven setups.

Not a farewell, but a transition

While the announcement signals the end of his active involvement in music, Jakadongo was careful to frame it not as a complete goodbye, but as a transition into a new phase of life.

“This isn’t goodbye to the impact music has had on my life, just a new chapter beginning,” he noted, hinting at the enduring influence of music on his personal and professional identity.

Luo musician Freddy Jakadongo