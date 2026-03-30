Leadership philosophy that defined Sitoyo Lopokoiyit's era as M-Pesa CEO

Lopokoiyit is not precious about failure. He has failed in farming, in business, in various ventures he has tried alongside his corporate career.

Sitoyo Lopokoiyit did not arrive at M-Pesa Africa through a conventional path. He arrived through garbage collection, pool tables, supermarket floors, and a Master's degree he pursued because a trip to South Africa made him realise he didn't know enough about technology.

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By the time he joined Safaricom in 2011 , he had already built and sold businesses, managed a branch, and worked across East Africa.

He came in with something most corporate executives don't have, genuine street-level understanding of how ordinary people make economic decisions.

That background shaped everything that followed.

The headmaster's insult that became a life philosophy

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Before any of it, there was a leaving certificate from Alliance High School with six words that stung. His headmaster, Mr. Ogit, wrote: "He is an average student who works hard."

Lopokoiyit carried those words with him for years, not as a wound, but as fuel.

That one sentence really irritated me. But in hindsight, it motivated me to look at myself differently. An average student who works hard is not a bad thing. Because I'm going to work hard, I'm going to work consistently, and I'm going to outpace you in that part of everything. And that has been a philosophy all through my life.

Sitoyo Lopokoiyit

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Tanzania: Choosing discomfort over safety

The clearest expression of that philosophy came in 2015. Michael Joseph asked if he would consider moving to Tanzania to run M-Pesa there.

His boss at the time, Bob Collymore, advised against it. The market was struggling, the Kenya-Tanzania relationship was difficult, and it was a lateral move, no promotion, no pay increase, nothing on paper to justify saying yes.

He said yes anyway.

All those 'why nots' made me say, why not do it?

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What he found in Tanzania was not a broken market waiting to be rescued, it was a constraint that forced creativity.

The budget was less than 20% of what he had in Kenya, and yet the team ran more campaigns, launched more products, and moved faster than they had with far greater resources.

That experience fundamentally changed how he thought about leadership and innovation.

By 2018, Tanzania was growing. More importantly, Lopokoiyit came back having learned that scarcity, handled well, is not a disadvantage, it is a discipline.

Sitoyo Lopokoiyit

What twelve years actually taught him

Lopokoiyit is not precious about failure. He has failed in farming, in business, in various ventures he has tried alongside his corporate career. His response to failure has remained the same throughout.

My view is that was yesterday, today's a different day, and I have to show up.

On leadership, he learned that culture is not a policy document, it is daily behaviour. He removed offices, removed personal desks, and made himself as accessible to the tea lady as to his executive committee.

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As a leader, you need to be vulnerable with yourself. You need to understand yourself in a real deep way and be honest about yourself."

On innovation, he learned to front-load thinking rather than back-load it. Spend more time understanding the problem before anyone writes a line of code or builds anything.

Technology, he found, has a way of consuming its own builders, teams fall in love with what they've built and then search for a reason it should exist.

What he leaves behind, and what he'll miss

He is leaving for Absa Group , where he takes over as Chief Executive for Personal and Private Banking.

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A bigger institutional stage, a different kind of organisation, but the same underlying purpose, expanding what financial services can do for people on this continent.

Sitoyo Lopokoiyit

What he says he will carry with him is not the products or the growth numbers. It is something harder to quantify.

What I want to miss most about M-Pesa is two things. One is the people and the culture, the most driven team in trying to find solutions and to help and transform lives. Number two is the playground and the freedoms that I had to innovate. I've always been an entrepreneur, but M-Pesa gave me an entrepreneurial space to create.

He turns 50 this year. He is, by his own account, just getting started.

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