Kenya overhauls global diplomatic footprint: New missions in Azerbaijan and Congo, strategic embassies relocated

Brand-new diplomatic outposts will be established in Baku, Azerbaijan (to bolster Central European relations) and Brazzaville, Congo (for Central Africa).

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs announced that the country will establish brand-new diplomatic missions in Azerbaijan and Congo, while simultaneously relocating its existing embassies in Haiti and Cuba to new regional hubs.

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According to an official statement released by the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs on November 10, 2026, the comprehensive changes are designed to maximize the efficiency of Kenya's foreign service while adapting to an evolving global landscape.

Expanding the footprint: New missions in Baku and Brazzaville

As part of the initial phase of the broader diplomatic overhaul, the Kenyan government announced that it will establish brand-new diplomatic missions in Azerbaijan and the Republic of the Congo.

Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing'Oei

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Under the guidance of the Cabinet, the newly planned embassies will be stationed in Baku, Azerbaijan, and Brazzaville, Congo. The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs emphasized that these strategic additions are intended to significantly strengthen Kenya’s diplomatic engagement and economic reach across Central Europe and Central Africa, respectively.

Detailing the rationale behind the changes, the ministry's statement explained:

“Accordingly, the Government is undertaking a phased rationalization of Kenya’s diplomatic footprint globally. This involves the closure of some Missions, the relocation of others, or the opening of new ones, all in furtherance of our strategic priorities. Under the guidance of the Cabinet, Kenya will open new Missions in Baku, Azerbaijan and Brazzaville, Congo, in order to bolster our footprint in Central Europe and Central Africa respectively.”

Strategic relocations: Haiti and Cuba missions shifted

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Beyond establishing new outposts, the Kenyan government has already completed several critical relocations for existing missions to better serve foreign policy objectives and administrative needs.

Haiti Mission Relocated: Kenya has officially moved its diplomatic mission from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, to Mexico City.

Cuba Mission Relocated: Similarly, the embassy previously situated in Havana, Cuba, has been successfully relocated to Kingston, Jamaica.

Closure of the Bern Embassy and continuity for Swiss relations

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Perhaps the most notable structural change in the first phase of the rationalization is the permanent closure of Kenya’s embassy in Bern, Switzerland.

Despite the physical closure of the embassy, the ministry was quick to reassure partners that bilateral relations between Kenya and Switzerland remain entirely unaffected. Moving forward, bilateral matters between Nairobi and Bern will revert to a previous arrangement, being managed directly by the Kenya High Commission in London, United Kingdom.

To ensure that citizens abroad are not left stranded, Kenya will maintain its active diplomatic presence in Geneva via its Permanent Mission. This body represents the country at the United Nations and other multilateral organizations based in the city.

The Geneva Permanent Mission will step in to provide essential consular services such as passport assistance and emergency support to the Kenyan community residing in Switzerland following the closure of the Bern office.

The government has stressed that the entire rationalization process will be rolled out gradually to prevent any disruptions for Kenyans living abroad and to maintain smooth cooperation with international partners.

Understanding the role of diplomatic missions

With the sweeping reshuffle bringing renewed focus to international postings, the ministry highlighted the critical roles that diplomatic missions including embassies, high commissions, consulates, and permanent missions play on behalf of the home country.

For citizens living, studying, or traveling abroad, these offices serve as vital lifelines. They handle essential administrative services, such as:

Passport applications, renewals, and the replacement of lost travel documents.

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Emergency assistance during arrests, hospitalizations, or crisis evacuations.

Guidance on complex legal and administrative matters.

Authentication and certification of official documents, including birth, death, and marriage certificates, as well as academic qualifications and powers of attorney.

Facilitation of voter registration and participation in national elections for the diaspora.

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Visa processing and guidance on immigration requirements for foreign nationals wishing to visit, study, or work in Kenya.