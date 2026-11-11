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DNA Tests Identify 10 River Yala Victims of Suspected Extrajudicial Killings as 15 Bodies Remain Unidentified

Tunoi Kevin 06:29 - 11 November 2026
River Yala
About 25 bodies were discovered dumped in River Yala under mysterious circumstances, sparking public outrage and questions over possible extrajudicial killings. DNA tests have since identified 10 victims, while 15 others remain unknown.
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DNA testing has identified 10 people whose bodies were recovered from River Yala, offering some families long-awaited answers as the government investigates the deaths and considers possible compensation.

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The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) said it matched DNA samples from 82 relatives against remains recovered from the river, establishing the identities of 10 victims.

However, the identities of about 15 other people whose bodies were found in the river remain unknown.

River Yala

IPOA Chairperson Duncan Ojwang said the authority was appealing to families and members of the public with information about the unidentified victims to come forward and assist with the process.

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The findings were presented to the Panel on Compensation of Victims of Police Protests, chaired by Prof Makau Mutua, which is examining cases of human rights violations linked to police operations.

Mutua said the panel would review the findings to establish who the victims were, the circumstances surrounding their deaths and whether anyone should be held responsible.

“We want to bring these things to light and respond to the victims of River Yala and to their families so that we can offer whatever response my panel is empowered to offer,” Mutua said.

He urged relatives, public servants and anyone with relevant information to share it with the panel, saying the team intended to prepare a comprehensive report in the coming weeks.

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IPOA investigation into River Yala deaths

The panel requested IPOA’s findings as part of its work to address complaints of human rights abuses associated with police operations.

The discoveries of bodies in River Yala became a major source of public concern and mistrust in State institutions, particularly the police, amid allegations of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

Mutua said governments had a responsibility to investigate human rights violations, hold those responsible to account, compensate victims and take steps to prevent similar incidents.

“No country or state is innocent of human rights violations. Not even the most advanced democracies. But what distinguishes responsible states from irresponsible ones is what the state does when those violations take place,” he said.

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IPOA said its investigation into the deaths had progressed to the preparation of a case file, which was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for review.

Ojwang said the ODPP examined the file and recommended that it be returned to the police for further investigations.

He added that all the bodies had since been buried, although DNA samples were retained to support further investigations and help establish the identities of victims and their next of kin.

Mutua panel processes over 1,300 compensation claims

Meanwhile, Mutua disclosed that his panel had processed 1,392 claims from people affected by police brutality.

Of the claims, 236 involved fatalities for which compensation had been paid. More than 700 people who sustained injuries, ranging from minor to severe, had also received compensation.

The panel had further settled more than 140 claims involving economic losses and 16 cases of sexual violence.

Mutua said the panel planned to publish a list of beneficiaries with sensitive details removed, in line with data protection laws and to safeguard the privacy and security of those compensated.

The beneficiaries include people affected by the 2013 post-election violence, demonstrations held between 2013 and 2022, the 2023 cost-of-living protests, the June 2024 Gen Z demonstrations and the 2025 anniversary protests.

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