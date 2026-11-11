DNA Tests Identify 10 River Yala Victims of Suspected Extrajudicial Killings as 15 Bodies Remain Unidentified

IPOA Hands Over Preliminary River Yala Report to Support Victim Compensation Efforts For families who have lost loved ones through human rights violations, justice goes beyond compensation. It also means having their experiences acknowledged, answers provided and assurances that such violations will not be repeated. In a step towards advancing these efforts, the IPOA today handed over its preliminary report on the River Yala killings to the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations. The report was received by Panel Chairperson Prof. Makau Mutua from IPOA Chairperson Dr. Duncan Ojwang’ Oburu at the Authority's offices in Nairobi. The handover follows a request by the Panel on 27 October 2026 for data on victims of extra-judicial killings between 2013 and 2026, pursuant to the Presidential Directive of 7 October 2026 extending compensation to affected families. Speaking during the handover, Dr. Oburu reaffirmed IPOA's support for initiatives that strengthen accountability, promote reconciliation and rebuild trust between the public and law enforcement agencies. He also highlighted ongoing efforts towards a Reparations Bill and the need for police officers' retraining as part of broader measures to prevent future violations. The development builds on the Authority's engagement with the Panel on 29 October 2026, when both institutions explored areas of collaboration in advancing accountability, reparations and justice for victims and their families. For IPOA, supporting compensation efforts is part of a wider commitment to ensuring that victims' experiences are acknowledged while contributing to reforms that safeguard human rights and strengthen public confidence in policing. Because justice is not only about addressing past injustices, but also ensuring they are never repeated.