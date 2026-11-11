Paul Mackenzie: Inside government’s plan to prevent jailed cult leader from spreading doomsday preaching in prison

The government has revealed how it plans to ensure controversial cult leader Paul Mackenzie does not continue radicalizing inmates following his 200-year prison sentence.

Controversial cult leader Paul Mackenzie will serve his 200-year prison sentence in strict isolation to prevent him from indoctrinating fellow inmates, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced.

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Speaking on Sunday during a church service in Ikolomani Constituency, Kakamega County, Murkomen moved to calm public concern over the preacher's potential influence behind bars. He stated that the state has established a segregated detention arrangement to eliminate any risk of Mackenzie spreading radical religious teachings within the correctional system.

The measure comes in response to reports alleging that Mackenzie had attempted to propagate his extremist ideology among law enforcement officers and fellow detainees prior to his formal imprisonment.

"We will provide a secluded area to hold him to ensure that there will be no radicalisation again by the likes of Mackenzie in this country," Murkomen said.

Under exclusive custody conditions, Mackenzie will be housed separately from the general inmate population.

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Multifaceted approach to deter doomsday preacher

Controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie

While he retains his constitutional legal rights and remains subject to standard court procedures, prison officials will exercise strict oversight on his daily routine, communications, and visitor access to avert recruitment efforts or intimidation.

Murkomen commended the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), and the Judiciary for their concerted effort in prosecuting the case. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting these state organs and warned of decisive action against any religious institutions linked to extremism and radicalisation.

Meanwhile, in Kilifi County, residents are calling for thorough accountability from local administrators, accusing chiefs and sub-chiefs of overlooking warning signs that preceded the Shakahola forest tragedy, which claimed more than 400 lives.

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Community members argue that grassroots leaders failed to act on obvious red flags, including widespread school dropouts and the mass migration of followers to the 800-acre Chakama Ranch.