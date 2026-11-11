Planner Reveals He Was Paid KSh121,000 to Secure Approval for Collapsed Eastleigh Building that Killed 8

A private planner disclosed that he was paid KSh121,000 to secure Nairobi City County approval for a change of user of the Eastleigh building that later collapsed, killing eight people.

A private physical planner has disclosed how City Hall approved changes to the original plan of an 18-storey building in Eastleigh that collapsed, killing eight people.

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The building, located along Eastleigh 9th Street, came crashing down on October 23 while still under construction.

Investigations have since raised questions about the approvals granted for the project, including reports that some floors were occupied despite safety regulations.

Appearing before the Nairobi County Assembly Committee on Urban Planning, planner Nathan Mutunga said he was hired in 2024 to apply for a change of user for the property.

Collapsed building. Photo: Africa Voice/X

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He told the committee, chaired by former Nairobi Mayor Godfrey Majiwa, that a broker, Japeth Malusi, approached him with the assignment. The application sought to change the property’s approved use from a single dwelling to commercial and multi-dwelling apartments.

Mutunga said he received KSh121,000 for the work and his responsibility ended after the approval was obtained.

“I didn’t follow up because that was outside my mandate. Once I’m done with the approvals, it is now the work of the developer, contractor, engineer and architect to work on that,” he told the committee.

Bad day in eastleigh a building collapsed💔 shops have been closed for the pending orders we will sort tomorrow 🙏 https://t.co/wOwSGSc5w4 — Moraa ♥️ (@ChelseaMoraa2) October 23, 2026

Planner links City Hall official to change of user process

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During the session, the committee heard that Nairobi County planner Joseph Mutua was aware of efforts to alter the building’s original plan.

Mutunga said Mutua had approached broker Malusi, who subsequently contracted him to handle the application for the change of user.

Collapsed Eastleigh building. Photo: Nation.

The committee also questioned why Mutunga accepted the assignment despite knowing that the property’s developer had died.

In response, he said succession proceedings were underway and letters of administration had been issued for several properties belonging to the deceased developer. However, he maintained that he did not know who was managing the Eastleigh construction project.

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Developer, County Executive, fail to appear before committee

The committee was also informed that the developer and Nairobi County Executive Committee Member for Urban Planning, Patrick Mbogo, did not attend the session.

They reportedly communicated that they were attending a Cabinet meeting chaired by Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Committee chairperson Majiwa said the team would continue pursuing those responsible for the project, raising concern that no one had openly identified the developer.

Members also questioned why no Nairobi County urban planning official had resigned or been suspended following the collapse.