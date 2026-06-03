David Muriithi, DJ DLite at the 3rd KECOBO forum on copyrights & intellectual property held on October 3, 2023 in Nairobi

David Muriithi, DJ DLite at the 3rd KECOBO forum on copyrights & intellectual property held on October 3, 2023 in Nairobi

KECOBO unleashes new copyright laws to protect creatives against any forms of exploitation

The KECOBO team reaffirmed their commitment to enforcing these laws, ensuring Kenyan innovators get real value for their hustle. The team also urged the creatives to report any form of infringement to their work to the organisation.

The Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) is officially shaking things up. They are currently overhauling the country’s copyright laws to keep pace with the massive shifts in digital platforms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

David Muriithi, DJ DLite at the 3rd KECOBO forum on copyrights & intellectual property held on October 3, 2023 in Nairobi

Wata, KECOBO’s Deputy Executive Director for Training and Research, announced that the draft dubbed the Kenya Copyright Bill, 2026, is focused on one thing: giving Kenyan creatives maximum protection against all forms of exploitation.

The Bill is also set to fully align intellectual property protection with the 2010 Constitution.

Currently undergoing public participation, the Bill is designed to beef up protection in the online space and expand the mandate of the copyright tribunal, among other key changes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ketty Arucy, the Head of Human Resources, stressed that while innovation is key, creatives must uphold national values.

Arucy stressed that content should promote peace and unity, not subtly or overtly fuel social evils.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo speaks at the National Assembly during Second Reading of the Copyright (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on February 4, 2022

The KECOBO team reaffirmed their commitment to enforcing these laws, ensuring Kenyan innovators get real value for their hustle. The team also urged the creatives to report any form of infringement to their work to the organisation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The conversation, held in Siaya County, also got a major stamp of approval from the local government.

Faith Otieno, Siaya County’s Arts and Creative Economy Officer, heaped praise on KECOBO’s commitment to protecting youth talent.

Otieno made it clear that Siaya County is no longer treating the creative sector as a side hustle. For them, it’s a whole industry with massive potential driving entrepreneurship, boosting tourism, fostering sports, and creating critical employment opportunities.

The creatives present were fully onboard with the new Bill, seeing it as the ultimate firewall to protect their creative works and rights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One creative testified, saying, ‘’I am a beneficiary of KECOBO. Through the board, I have been able to register 15 copyrights.’’