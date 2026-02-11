Karauri offers Sh10m challenge to Edgar Obare

Kasarani Member of Parliament and SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri has categorically denied allegations of involvement in an alleged relationship sage, labelling them as "totally fabricated" and challenging controversial blogger Edgar Obare to produce purported evidence.

Karauri, who appeared in the video with stacks of cash visibly displayed, offered Obare Sh10 million if he releases an alleged compromising video by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The allegations surfaced earlier this week when a man claiming to be Karauri's former lover shared screenshots, private messages, and references to videos via Obare's platform, expressing fears for his safety and accusing the MP of threats following their purported breakup.

The claims quickly went viral on social media, sparking widespread debate and memes across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok.

Addressing the rumours head-on, Karauri stated, "So, I usually don't address nonsense, eh? But on this one, I must speak on it. First of all, to the point, I am extremely straight. I'm the straightest guy you'll ever meet. If I'm going to have any issues, it's going to be with women. In fact, women are the root of all my problems in this life."

He speculated that the accusations might be politically motivated, saying, "I'm very blessed. Maybe it's political. We have agendas. They want to push. Don't be scared. If it's a political issue, we'll meet in the ring."

Turning directly to Obare, Karauri accused the blogger of pushing a false narrative for extortion:

"Edgar Obare, this fake story of yours, it's totally fabricated and you know it. I don't know what agenda you're going to push. If it's about extortion, money I have for you."

He stated that, rather than allowing anyone to extort him, he would instead offer money for the video to be shared publicly on the blogger's platform.

Anticipating that no such video exists, Karauri outlined an alternative use for the funds.

And since I know that video does not exist, what I'll do with this money for when you are unable to produce the video, Sh8 million will go to my foundation. We continue supporting our children. And then Sh2 million, I'll give you the money. I'll give them two million so that I give one million for my Kasarani people to attend the fight. And the other one million, then you can use it as prize money. So Edgar, it's on you, bana. Share a video to one. Even me, I want entertainment. Entertain us, please.

This is not the first time Karauri has faced public scrutiny over his personal life. In 2025, similar rumours circulated, including claims by Maverick Aoko and details of an alleged affair with Tanzanian socialite Nana Dollz , which drew attention to his marriage to Captain Ruth Karauri.

As of this writing, Edgar Obare has not publicly responded to Karauri's challenge, and no video has been released.

