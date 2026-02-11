Kenya Airways, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer, Julius Thairu hands over the partnership cheque to the KOGL board members

What to expect at 2026 Magical Kenya Open after Kenya Airways was named official airline partner

Kenya Airways (KQ) has been named the Official Airline Partner for the 2026 Magical Kenya Open (MKO), renewing its association with one of the country’s longest-running sporting events amid a broader push to position Kenya as a hub for sports tourism.

The DP World Tour event is scheduled to take place from February 19 to 22 at Karen Country Club in Nairobi.

Organisers say the partnership will support the logistics of bringing international players and officials to the tournament, which has been held since 1967 and has grown into a fixture on the European-based tour calendar.

Under the agreement, Kenya Airways will provide 20 complimentary tickets to support tournament operations and extend a 15 per cent discount to more than 130 golfers and 110 caddies travelling to Nairobi for the event.

The airline will also back four Kenyan professionals, Justus Madoya, Dismas Indiza, Isaiah Otuke and Jacob Okello, with travel support and branded kits.

Kenya Airways Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Julius Thairu described the deal as part of a strategy to link aviation with sports-driven travel.

“We are not just moving passengers; we are fuelling the growth of sports tourism across Africa,” Thairu said during the partnership launch at Karen Country Club.

Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) Director of PR and Communications Zuhura Ogada said reliable connectivity remains critical to maintaining the tournament’s international status.

“With partners like Kenya Airways, the tournament brings out the very best of Kenyan hospitality,” she said.

While the airline’s support is largely in-kind, the partnership highlights the growing commercial ecosystem around the Magical Kenya Open.

Beyond golf, Kenya Airways says it will use the event to showcase other services within its group, including drone technology developed by its subsidiary, Fahari Aviation.

The renewed partnership comes as Kenya Airways continues efforts to strengthen its brand visibility after years of financial turbulence and restructuring.

Image 1: Caption: Kenya Airways, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer, Julius Thairu with the sponsored golfers (Dismas Indiza, Isaiah Otuke, Justas Madoya and Jacob Okello) during the official partnership launch between MKO and Kenya Airways.

Aligning with high-profile events such as the Magical Kenya Open offers exposure to international audiences and corporate sponsors, particularly within Europe and Africa, where the DP World Tour has a strong following.

For local players, the backing offers both logistical and symbolic support. Two of the airline-sponsored golfers, Dismas Indiza and Justus Madoya, made the cut at a previous edition of the tournament, underscoring the growing competitiveness of Kenyan professionals on the international stage.

As Kenya positions itself as a destination for major sporting events, the success of partnerships like this will likely be measured not only in branding visibility but also in visitor numbers, economic impact and sustained support for local talent.