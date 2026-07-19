John Methu's rise: How Kenya's youngest senator became a political powerhouse

Senator John Methu Muhia, the youthful Nyandarua County Senator, has rapidly risen as one of Kenya’s most dynamic political figures.

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Known for his sharp oratory, grassroots mobilisation skills, and trademark natural hairstyle and full beard, Methu recently played a pivotal role in the Democratic Citizens Party (DCP)’s landslide victory in the Ol Kalou by-election, further cementing his influence within the party and the Mt. Kenya region.

Born on February 14, 1991, in Kinangop Constituency, Nyandarua County, Methu’s early life was shaped by resilience.

His parents separated shortly after his birth, and he was primarily raised by his grandmother, an experience that instilled in him a strong sense of responsibility and connection to ordinary Kenyans.

Senator John Methu Muhia

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Education

Methu began his education at Heni Primary School (1999–2006), where he completed his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

He then attended Goshen High School in Nakuru County (2008–2012) for his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

In 2013, he joined Pwani University, graduating in 2017 with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science.

His academic background in governance, leadership, and public policy laid the foundation for his political ambitions.

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Early Career

After graduation, Methu entered public service in 2018 as Personal Secretary to the Speaker of the Nyandarua County Assembly, a position he held until 2022.

In this role, he coordinated legislative functions, liaised with Members of the County Assembly (MCAs), and facilitated public communication, experience that honed his organisational and political skills.

Senator John Methu Muhia

Entry into Politics

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Methu’s political journey began in earnest with the 2017 general election, when he contested the Nyandarua Senate seat on a Maendeleo Chap Chap Party ticket. Despite a spirited campaign, he lost due to limited resources and party choice. The defeat proved valuable, deepening his grassroots ties.

Ahead of the 2022 elections, he aligned with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). Running as a relative novice with modest financial muscle, he benefited from mentorship, notably from Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau.

On August 9, 2022, Methu won decisively with 185,337 votes, unseating incumbent Senator Mwangi Githiomi. At age 31, he became Kenya’s youngest elected senator.

In the Senate, he was elected Chairperson of the Lands, Environment, and Natural Resources Committee.

A November 2024 Politrack survey ranked him as Kenya’s “most transformative senator” with an 85.2% approval rating. He has advocated for transparency, challenging issues like fertiliser distribution irregularities and even declining a salary increase.

Shift to DCP and Rising Influence

Elected on a UDA ticket, Methu later distanced himself from the party following the fallout between President William Ruto and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. He joined Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) and was appointed acting Secretary-General.

Senator John Methu Muhia

Methu’s organisational prowess shone in the July 2026 Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election. As DCP campaign coordinator, he led ground efforts, cutting short international travel to focus on mobilisation.

DCP candidate Sammy Douglas Kamau Waweru (Ngotho) secured a landslide victory with approximately 35,440 votes against the UDA candidate’s 5,450.

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Observers describe Methu’s “ground game” as overwhelming UDA through detailed planning, early morning strategy sessions, and direct community engagement.

He is praised for his humility, accessibility, wit, and ability to explain complex issues humorously while blending with residents.

Gachagua credited Methu (and others) for proving their leadership readiness. The win has elevated Methu’s stature, with analysts noting he has surpassed early mentors in influence.

Methu’s style has earned him a fanatical following in Nyandarua. Residents highlight his bravery, creativity with popular culture references, and commitment during exhausting campaigns.

As Kenya heads toward future elections, Senator John Methu stands out as a mobiliser who has transitioned from political novice to a key player in DCP and Mt. Kenya politics.

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