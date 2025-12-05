Jamuhuri Day celebrations to spotlight Kenya’s rich culture & tourism

The celebrations, themed 'Tourism, Wildlife, and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE)/', will run from 8th to 12th December 2025 as part of the newly designated Tourism, Wildlife, and MICE Week.

This year’s Jamuhuri Day national celebrations will place Kenya’s rich cultural heritage at the centre of the festivities, using tourism as a platform to showcase the nation’s traditions, creativity, and innovation.

The announcement was made by Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Rebecca Miano, during a briefing with tourism stakeholders.

We are glad to announce that the tourism sector will anchor the 2025 Jamuhuri Day National Day celebrations set for 12th December 2025. Tourism remains one of the most powerful engines of Kenya’s economic development.

During this period, cultural experiences will take centre stage, highlighting Kenya’s unique artistry and traditions.

Cultural exhibitions and immersive experiences

Visitors can expect a wide range of cultural exhibitions and live demonstrations throughout the week. From intricate beadwork to traditional wood-carving and other handicrafts, the events are designed to immerse attendees in Kenya’s heritage.

According to Kenya Tourism Board CEO June Chepkemei, “The week’s activities will be hosted at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, leading up to the national celebrations on 12th December.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore our destinations through Virtual Reality installations, bridging culture with modern technology.”

The VR experiences aim to provide a new dimension to cultural tourism, allowing visitors to virtually visit Kenya’s iconic landscapes and heritage sites, creating a fusion of tradition and innovation.

Promoting innovation among youth

In addition to exhibitions, targeted sessions will engage youth and young innovators, emphasising that the future of Kenya’s tourism sector relies heavily on new ideas and strategic investment across all 47 counties.

Tourism’s future depends on young innovators and strategic investment. This week provides a platform to encourage the next generation of cultural entrepreneurs and creatives.

By spotlighting youth participation, the government hopes to nurture talent that will contribute to sustainable cultural preservation while creating new economic opportunities.

Celebrating excellence in cultural tourism

The week will culminate in a Gala Dinner and Excellence Awards ceremony recognising stakeholders who have contributed to the growth of the tourism sector.