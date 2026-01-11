IShowSpeed hails Kenya as his best experience yet: Highlights of action packed Day 1

IShowSpeed hails Kenya as his best experience yet: Highlights of action packed Day 1

Standout moments of IShowSpeed’s day 1 & why Kenya is his best experience yet

IShowSpeed & his global audience enjoy magical Kenyan experience

American YouTube star and streaming sensation IShowSpeed has embarked on his much-anticipated visit to Kenya with a packed schedule, hailing the Kenyan experience as the best.

Advertisement

Advertisement

President William Ruto extended a warm Kenyan welcome to Speed in a video message posted on his socials, setting the stage for an epic experience as the 20-year old continues with his tour, dubbed 'Speed Does Africa'.

Jambo, IShowSpeed, welcome to Kenya, karibu Kenya. Kenya is not just another country; Kenya is a pulse, a feel. Kenya is home.

IShowSpeed & his global audience enjoy magical Kenyan experience

Day one of his visit took him to Upper Hill School where students and teachers could not hide their excitement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was ushered into the school assembly and where students sang the national anthem followed by lively interaction as he got a feel of the Kenyan school culture.

The 20-year-old internet sensation joined students for a rugby session, and met javelin legend Julius Yego who gave him a crash course on the sport.

Blending humour with sports and his lively personality, Speed attempted his first throw in another moment that went viral.

Sampling the flavours of Kenya & IShowSpeed's favourite Kenyan dish

A visit to the famous Kenyatta market and an attempt to cook ugali for the first time punctuated the first day of his visit with the experience streamed to millions of his followers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He immersed himself in Kenya’s vibrant food culture, sampling popular Kenyan dishes including mukimo, nyama choma and ugali while also cooking chapati.

Carnivore restaurant offered mouth watering lineup of dishes including different types of meats expertly prepared.

A combination of nyama choma and ugali emerged as his favourite.

Up-close experience with Kenya's iconic wildlife

Advertisement

Advertisement

A visit to Nairobi national park added another layer of adventure to the streaming sensation’s visit.

From a show-stopping welcome to an up-close look at some of Kenya’s iconic wildlife and opportunity to feed a hyena, lions, a leopard and a cheetah, Speed had an experience of a lifetime.

Kenya and the world at large embraced speed with his streams attaining astronomical numbers and subscribers surging.

Streaming his experience in Kenya to millions of his followers across the globe, the creator admitted that Kenya stood out in his continental tour.

“This is going to be the wildest stream in Kenya…I’m not gonna lie, bro, the Kenya stream is lit, and we’re just starting. We are gonna hit 47.9” Stream remarked as the number of new subscribers within the short time in Kenya crossed the 50K mark.