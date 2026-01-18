IShowSpeed treated to a hostile reception in Algeria, forced to cut short his stream

The internet sensation was streaming from a stadium in Algeria on Saturday, January 17, 2026

American YouTube star Darren Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed was forced to cut short his stream in Algeria after being treated to a hostile reception.

The internet sensation was streaming from a stadium in the country on Saturday, January 17, 2026 when things got out of hand.

Hoping for a peaceful viewing experience, Speed joined other football fans to watch a game while streaming for his online audience.

He took his place at a lower section of the stadium near the players ready to stream, but had to exit a few seconds later after fans hurled objects in his direction.

Others sprayed water in his direction, making his mission impossible and prompting him to relocate.

“Water is being thrown at me. Why is that? Oh no, never mind. But they are watching a football game. That does not make sense at all,” Stream said.

A photographer who was next to the internet sensation unpacked the incident, explaining that the crowd was not okay with being filmed while watching the game.

He added that the treatment is not a reflection of whether the streamer is hated or loved by the crowd, but as a result of the football fans valuing their privacy and not allowing the streamer to continue with his broadcasts that are known to attract millions.

They do not like it when you film them. But you know it is the ultras’ mentality they have; they like you, but they do not want you filming them while they are inside their stadium.

He moved to a higher section of the stadium to continue streaming but fans kept on spraying water in his direction.

IShowSpeed makes a hasty exit from stadium in Algeria

With his t-shirt drenched in water, the streamer had to cut short his stream and leave the stadium in a huff.

IShowSpeed had to leave the stadium in Algeria after fans began throwing water bottles at him and his team pic.twitter.com/kmIH3f7icS — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 17, 2026

I am just here to watch the football match; instead, it is too crazy. We are leaving. They keep pouring water on me. I tried to show you, chat, like, this is the biggest tour in Algeria; there are two big football clubs playing, but I think I am not welcome here. I was just trying to watch the match.

Stream landed in Algeria on January 16, 2026 as part of his continental tour that took him to thirteen African countries.