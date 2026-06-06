Ida Odinga shares little-known history with Njoki Ndung'u

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's wife, Ida Odinga, has thrown her weight behind Supreme Court Judge Justice Njoki Ndung'u's bid to become a judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC), describing her as a person of integrity, intelligence and proven leadership.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking during the launch of Justice Ndung'u's campaign for election to the ICC bench, Ida recounted her long-standing relationship with the judge, saying she had known her since childhood and later taught her in high school for six years.

Quoting the Swahili proverb "Siku njema huonekana alfajiri," Ida said she had witnessed the early signs of Ndung'u's potential and character long before her rise to Kenya's highest court.

"I've known Njoki for a very long time. I've seen the dawn of Njoki Ndung'u. I saw her during high school when I was her teacher for six years, and that is where Njoki's character was moulded and became who she is," she said.

Ida described Ndung'u as focused, intelligent and determined, adding that she had consistently demonstrated integrity throughout her career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"From what I know, Njoki is a very intelligent girl. She's focused. She's a go-getter. She qualifies in the integrity test," she said.

She also recalled working alongside Ndung'u in women's rights movements after her graduation from law school, at a time when activists were pushing for greater representation of women in leadership and politics.

According to Ida, Ndung'u played an active role in campaigns aimed at encouraging women to seek elective and leadership positions following the repeal of Section 2A of the Constitution, which paved the way for multi-party democracy in Kenya.

"We noticed that many women were not in positions of leadership and we wanted to encourage women to come out and campaign and be in positions of leadership. We worked with Njoki in politics and in other women's movements," she said.

Ida said Ndung'u's candidacy for the ICC was the culmination of years of preparation and experience rather than a sudden ambition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I think she's quite fit for this job because it is not something that she dreamed of yesterday and then came and put her candidature. I think this is something that she's been planning to do for a long time and she's equal to the task," she said.

She urged Kenyans to support Ndung'u's campaign, expressing confidence in her ability to serve at the Hague-based court.

Justice Ndung'u is Kenya's candidate for election to the ICC bench in elections scheduled for December 2026.