Gęęk isn’t done: ‘Daęęsy’ opens another door to a three-project run
Gęęk is making a habit of keeping people guessing.
His last release, “inthęstu,” pulled listeners into a vulnerable side of the rapper.
Then, almost before they had time to sit with it, he came back with “Daęęsy” - a completely different animal.
The new single rides thumping Atlanta-style 808s while Swahili-infused hooks cut through the production, bringing together two musical worlds that have followed Gęęk from childhood into his career.
The track has already crossed 500,000 streams across platforms.
And he says it is only the beginning.
Two years of silence
Gęęk has apparently been building behind the scenes for two years, and the result is not one project but three.
The first is the vulnerable body of work he has already announced for August.
Next comes a collaborative EP featuring Kenyan artists whose identities are still under wraps.
A deluxe project will follow, bringing together previously unheard material and the Atlanta-Nairobi sound he has been developing.
“Daęęsy is just the appetizer,” he says.
“The main course? That’s coming sooner than people think - and there’s dessert too.”
For an artist whose catalogue has already shown a taste for left turns, the strategy makes sense.
One artist, several rooms
Gęęk's sound sits somewhere between two places.
He grew up around Kenyan music while finding his artistic identity in Atlanta, absorbing the city's trap-heavy sound and folding it into rhythms, melodies and language rooted in Kenya.
That duality has become part of his appeal.
His breakout Carti-inspired track “Ikitssalie” introduced one version of him.
“inthęstu” exposed another.
“Daęęsy” appears to be opening another door altogether.
“Ikitssalie made people think they knew me,” Gęęk says.
“But that was one room in a house with many doors. Daęęsy opens another door. The projects opening the rest.”
It is a useful way of looking at what he is building: not a rapper trying to pick one identity, but an artist refusing to choose between them.
Here comes Nairobi
The biggest test may come when Gęęk brings the music home.
A December Kenya tour is on the horizon, with the rapper promising to return with sounds shaped by both sides of his musical upbringing.
There is also interest in organic collaborations with Kenyan acts including Bien, Watendawili and Jua Cali.
For Gęęk, Nairobi represents more than another stop on a tour.
“The energy in Nairobi is unmatched,” he says.
“I’m bringing everything I’ve built here back to the crowds who raised me. But I’m also bringing new sounds they’ve never heard before.”
He isn't giving away much about exactly when everything lands.
Asked about release dates, he offered only three emojis:
🎵🔥🇰🇪👀
Naturally, that has left fans doing what fans do - reading between the lines.
The “Daęęsy” video, released alongside the single, has already become part of the speculation, with listeners searching for clues about the projects still waiting behind those doors.
For now, Gęęk has given them one thing to work with: “Daęęsy.”
The rest of the house remains locked.
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