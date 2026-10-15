The iconic EPL trophy lands in Kenya, bringing football’s coveted silverware closer to local fans. PHOTO: COURTESY

The iconic EPL trophy lands in Kenya, bringing football’s coveted silverware closer to local fans. PHOTO: COURTESY

EPL Trophy Lands in Kenya: Where and When Fans Can See Football's Coveted Silverware Up Close

The iconic EPL trophy has arrived in Kenya, with fans set to enjoy rare up-close encounters with football's coveted silverware.

The iconic English Premier League trophy has officially arrived in Kenya, sparking excitement from passionate football fans.

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Brought through an exclusive partnership led by Guinness, the Official Beer of the Premier League, the arrival of football's most coveted domestic silverware gives local supporters a rare, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the trophy up close.

Governor Sakaja Welcomes the Premier League Trophy to City Hall

The arrival of the silverware was formally commemorated with a high-profile reception when Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja welcomed the Premier League trophy to City Hall.

Governor Sakaja received the prestigious trophy during a courtesy visit by a Kenya Breweries Limited delegation led by Managing Director Andrew Kilonzo.

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Governor Sakaja Welcomes the Premier League Trophy to City Hall PHOTO: COURTESY

Addressing the gathering at City Hall, Governor Sakaja noted how weekend fixtures transform the social landscape of the city.

The governor remarked that supporters fill venues across the capital every weekend to back their favourite English clubs, turning strangers into friends over ninety minutes of emotional drama.

Sakaja further asserted that the excitement surrounding the trophy's visit should serve as a catalyst for greater investment in domestic sports infrastructure and youth talent pathways, ensuring that young Kenyan athletes have the resources to compete and win at the highest international levels.

“We welcome the most famous trophy to City Hall. Nairobi takes the Premier League very seriously, and I can say that for sure. On a Saturday afternoon, you will find fans everywhere watching football and supporting different teams, turning strangers into friends through 90 minutes of an emotional journey,” he said.

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Where and How Kenyan Fans Can View the English Premier League Trophy

The trophy tour features major public showcase events designed to bring supporters face-to-face with the gleaming silverware alongside entertainment.

According to event schedules released by organisers, the trophy journey is structured across key dates in two major Kenyan cities.

On Friday, October 16, 2026, the trophy travels to the lakeside city of Kisumu. Football fans in Nyanza can view the trophy and participate in festivities at designated venues, including Berlin Kisumu and Dondez Lounge.

Following the Kisumu showcase, the tour returns to Nairobi. On Saturday, October 17, 2026, Nairobi plays host to the signature Guinness Matchday fan experiences, with official events scheduled at premier entertainment hubs including Kettle House Runda and 1824 Lounge.

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Guinness Brand Manager Joy Murugi noted that these immersive events reflect the brand's unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier football experiences while honouring the deep loyalty of Kenyan fans.

Attendees at the designated venues will enjoy professional photo opportunities alongside the trophy, interactive football challenge games, and live high-definition screenings of upcoming weekend Premier League fixtures while enjoying perfectly chilled beverages.

The Current Landscape of the 2026/27 Premier League Season

The Current Landscape of the 2026/27 Premier League Season

The arrival of the trophy coincides with an extraordinarily fierce start to the 2026/27 Premier League campaign as six matchweeks have produced a tightly stacked league table.

At the top of the standings, Manchester City lead the way in commanding fashion, sitting on 18 points with a flawless record of six wins from six matches.

Defending champions Arsenal sit closely behind in second place with 15 points after picking up five wins and a single defeat.

Brighton & Hove Albion occupy third spot with 13 points, followed by Brentford, Everton, and Chelsea, who are all tied on 10 points.

Further down the table, a congested mid-table cluster features Leeds, Hull, Liverpool, and Ipswich Town all level on nine points. Newcastle United sit 11th with eight points, while Crystal Palace occupy 12th position with seven points.

On their part, Manchester United has experienced a turbulent start to the season, sitting 13th in the standings with 6 points from their opening six fixtures.

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In domestic action, the Red Devils most recently played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on October 10, 2026.

Prior to that, Michael Carrick's side secured a 1-1 stalemate away at Fulham and suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat in the Manchester Derby. Their sole league victory so far remains a convincing 5-2 win over Ipswich Town at home.