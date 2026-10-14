McDonald Mariga Speaks Out as Rift With FKF President Hussein Mohammed Deepens: 'I'm Not Paid'

McDonald Mariga has revealed that he receives no salary from FKF and pays his own travel costs to support national teams, amid growing tensions within the federation’s leadership.

FKF Vice President McDonald Mariga has lifted the lid on the toxic administrative rift, revealing that he receives zero salary from the Federation and is forced to finance his own international travel and accommodation out of pocket.

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In a press conference, the former Harambee Stars and Inter Milan star laid bare the deep-seated divisions splitting the executive office.

These wrangles have placed him at direct loggerheads with FKF President Hussein Mohammed just as the federation head decried a paralysed National Executive Committee (NEC).

McDonald Mariga on the Unpaid Reality

The vice president laid out the stark financial realities of serving on the federation's executive body, emphasising that personal financial gain plays no role in his continued involvement.

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Underscoring that his commitment is driven entirely by patriotism and a lifelong history in the sport, Mariga made his financial standing crystal clear: "I've never been employed anywhere. What I know until now is football. I don't get salary from the Federation. I'm not paid. NEC members are not paid. We are not paid. I don't get anything from the Federation. So if I pay my money, I go to support the team. That's the passion we have."

FKF Vice president McDonald Mariga

McDonald Mariga: Supporting the Emerging Stars in Tanzania

Mariga’s grievances extended far beyond his unpaid status, detailing how his executive position has effectively been reduced to that of a self-funded supporter.

Highlighting his recent international travels, Mariga recounted how he had to pay his own way to rally behind the men's U-23 side, the Emerging Stars, as they competed in the AFCON Under-23 qualifiers in Tanzania.

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"I was in Tanzania the other day, and I paid for my ticket. Nowadays I pay for my ticket to go and support our teams. I paid for my ticket; I paid for my accommodations to support our team because they know the Federation doesn't want to pay for my accommodation; they don't want to pay for my air tickets. So because of passion, love of football, I pay for myself, and I go to support the teams," he said.

The freezing out of the vice president was not limited to the men's national teams. Mariga shared a similarly humiliating experience when he travelled to cheer on the national Under-17 women's football team during their crucial fixture against Uganda.

Rather than being welcomed and hosted as a senior federation executive, he alleged encountering rigid administrative hurdles at the team hotel.

"I was there in under-23. I went to support the under-17 women when they played against Uganda. And I was told, no, you can't stay in this hotel because if you want to stay here, you have to pay for yourself. So I'll continue paying for myself. I'll continue to support the team even if I'm sidelined because my passion is football," Mariga said.

Hussein Mohammed's Frustration Over the NEC Impasse

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Hussein Mohammed is the current President of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF). He was elected to the position in December 2024 alongside former Kenyan international McDonald Mariga, who serves as Vice President (Image: Files)

Meanwhile, Mariga's statements provide crucial context to President Hussein Mohammed's official address delivered earlier the same day.

In his press briefing, President Mohammed openly lamented the institutional paralysis gripping the federation, pointing to a prolonged standoff with dissenting executive members.

President Mohammed had addressed the media about a crippling internal impasse, noting that the leadership had hit a brick wall while trying to organise crucial governance meetings.

"Following the FIFA and CAF mission, I convened a NEC meeting on 11 July 2026, with the agenda items proposed by the dissenting members included for consideration. Since then, I have continued to pursue further NEC meetings through the established procedures... This is now our fourth attempt to convene a further NEC meeting, yet some members have once again not attended," he said.

The open hostility between the FKF president and his vice president poses a severe threat to Kenyan football at a pivotal moment.