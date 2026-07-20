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DCI launches hunt for armed,hooded men behind Ol Kalou by-election violence

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 08:23 - 20 July 2026
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The investigation follows reports of violence that broke out at polling centres including Ol Kalou Comprehensive School and AC Primary School
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The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into the armed and hooded individuals who allegedly disrupted the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, saying detectives are pursuing every available lead to identify and arrest those behind the violence.

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The investigation comes days after chaotic scenes unfolded at several polling stations in Nyandarua County, where unidentified men wearing hoods and travelling in unmarked vehicles were seen confronting residents, firing teargas and allegedly assaulting journalists covering the mini poll.

The violence overshadowed an election that was being closely watched as a key political contest.

DCI turns to forensic and digital evidence

In a statement issued on Monday, the DCI said detectives have already begun an extensive investigation using forensic technology, digital evidence and witness testimonies.

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"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into incidents of violence and disruption reported during the Ol Kalou by-election, including the involvement of armed and hooded individuals," the agency said.

According to the DCI, investigators are actively pursuing all credible leads through forensic examination of available evidence, analysis of digital material, witness interviews and other investigative processes to identify and apprehend those responsible.

The agency did not reveal the identities of the suspects or whether any arrests have been made, but maintained that investigations are ongoing.

A crowd heavily donned in DCP colors listen to their candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho ahead of the by-elections in Ol Kalou (Image: Files)
A crowd heavily donned in DCP colors listen to their candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho ahead of the by-elections in Ol Kalou (Image: Files)

No one will be spared

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The DCI also issued a stern warning to anyone linked to the violence, saying investigations will extend beyond those directly involved in the attacks.

"The DCI affirms that all persons found to have planned, financed, incited or participated in the criminal acts will be brought to justice," the statement read.

It added that, "No individual will be exempt from the due process of the law on account of status, position or political affiliation."

Chaos marred voting

The investigation follows reports of violence that broke out at polling centres including Ol Kalou Comprehensive School and AC Primary School, where hooded men reportedly confronted youths gathered outside polling stations.

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Witnesses claimed the men arrived in convoys of unmarked vehicles before teargas was fired, causing panic among voters.

Journalists covering the election also reported being assaulted, with one alleging that his camera was confiscated during the confrontation.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) later distanced itself from the armed individuals, saying they were not part of the official security arrangements deployed for the by-election.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon speaks to the media during the launch (Image: Files)
IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon speaks to the media during the launch (Image: Files)

Public urged to share information

As the investigation continues, the DCI has appealed to members of the public with information that could help identify those involved to report it confidentially through its toll-free hotline or WhatsApp platform.

The agency said it would continue working with other security agencies to safeguard future elections.

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