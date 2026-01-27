Chemical castration and other measures inside Kenya’s toughest GBV proposals

President William Ruto receiving the report of the Technical Working Group on Gender-Based Violence Including Femicide, State House, Nairobi.

President William Ruto receiving the report of the Technical Working Group on Gender-Based Violence Including Femicide, State House, Nairobi.

As Kenya grapples with rising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide, policymakers are considering some of the toughest measures the country has ever seen, proposals that would have been unthinkable just a decade ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among the ideas now on the table are chemical castration for repeat sexual offenders, mandatory reporting of suspected abuse, and stricter regulation, including surveillance, of short-term rental spaces such as Airbnbs.

The proposals are contained in recommendations by the government’s Technical Working Group on GBV and femicide, formed amid growing public outrage and pressure for decisive action.

Here is what is being proposed, and why it could spark debate. The proposals involve amendments to existing laws, including the Sexual Offences Act and the Penal Code, alongside calls to formally recognise femicide as a standalone crime.

Nancy Baraza during the submission of the report of the Technical Working Group on Gender-Based Violence Including Femicide, State House, Nairobi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chemical castration for severe sexual offences

One of the most striking recommendations in the report is the introduction of chemical castration for specific sexual offences.

The taskforce proposes amendments to the Sexual Offences Act, 2006, to allow courts to impose chemical castration on offenders convicted of:

Defilement of children, and

Defilement of persons with disabilities.

According to the report, the measure would apply to both male and female offenders and is intended to address repeat offending and what the taskforce describes as the inadequacy of existing penalties in deterring sexual violence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The recommendation would require legislative changes and would represent a significant departure from Kenya’s current sentencing framework, which relies primarily on custodial sentences.

How it works

Chemical castration works by medically suppressing the hormones that drive sexual desire, rather than through any surgical procedure.

It involves the use of prescribed drugs that lower the production of testosterone in the body or block the hormone’s effects on the brain.

Because testosterone plays a central role in regulating libido, reducing its levels typically leads to a significant decline in sexual urges and fantasies. The treatment is administered through regular injections or oral medication, under medical supervision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unlike surgical castration, chemical castration is generally reversible. If the medication is discontinued, hormone levels can gradually return to their previous state.

For this reason, it is often described as a temporary, medically induced condition rather than a permanent one. Importantly, chemical castration does not alter a person’s personality or automatically eliminate violent behaviour.

It targets sexual drive, not intent or character, which is why it is usually discussed as a measure to be used alongside imprisonment and psychological treatment, rather than as a standalone response.

President William Ruto receiving the report of the Technical Working Group on Gender-Based Violence Including Femicide, State House, Nairobi.

Mandatory minimum sentences to limit judicial discretion

The TWG also recommends introducing strict, non-discretionary mandatory minimum sentences for sexual offences.

Specifically, the report calls for amendments to Sections 3 to 24 of the Sexual Offences Act to remove judicial discretion in sentencing for aggravated sexual offences and repeat offenders.

The taskforce argues that inconsistent sentencing has contributed to public perceptions of leniency and undermined confidence in the justice system, particularly in cases involving sexual violence.

If adopted, the proposal would fundamentally alter how courts handle sexual offence cases, making custodial sentences compulsory once guilt is established.

Criminalising femicide as a distinct offence

Another major recommendation is the creation of femicide as a standalone criminal offence under Kenyan law.

Currently, femicide cases are prosecuted under general murder provisions in the Penal Code. The taskforce argues that this has led to gaps in accountability, data collection and policy response.

The report proposes amendments to the Penal Code to:

Define femicide clearly in law,

Distinguish it from other forms of homicide, and

Enable targeted investigation, prosecution and sentencing.

According to the task force, recognising femicide as a distinct crime would strengthen legal accountability and allow the State to track and respond to the killings of women and girls more effectively.

The submission of the report of the Technical Working Group on Gender-Based Violence Including Femicide, State House, Nairobi.

Declaring GBV a national crisis

Beyond legal reforms, the task force recommends that the President formally declare gender-based violence, including femicide, a national crisis.

The report notes that such a declaration would elevate GBV to the highest level of national priority, enabling coordinated action across government, faster mobilisation of resources and sustained public awareness efforts.

The proposal reflects the task force’s conclusion that existing responses have been insufficient to match the scale and severity of violence facing women and girls.

Taken together, the recommendations mark a decisive shift towards tougher state intervention, driven by concerns over underreporting, delayed justice, family interference in cases and repeat offending, all issues highlighted extensively in the report.

While the proposals would require parliamentary approval and constitutional scrutiny before becoming law, they underscore growing pressure on the government to move beyond policy commitments and deliver concrete legal consequences for GBV-related crimes.