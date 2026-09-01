President Daniel arap Moi used personal harambee fundraisers as a powerful political tool to project generosity, build infrastructure, and consolidate control across Kenya (Image: Files)

President Daniel arap Moi used personal harambee fundraisers as a powerful political tool to project generosity, build infrastructure, and consolidate control across Kenya (Image: Files)

Bread, cash and campaigns: The long history of Kenya’s political handouts

A viral Nakuru video has reopened an old Kenyan debate: why has political giving become such a familiar part of the relationship between leaders and voters? The answer stretches from the original spirit of harambee to the cash, food and promises that now accompany electoral politics.

The scene in Nakuru was striking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama was captured throwing loaves of bread into a crowd during a community feeding exercise as residents scrambled to catch them.

The clip quickly became a talking point, but the political practice behind it is hardly new.

Kenyan leaders have been giving communities money, food, construction materials and other forms of assistance for decades.

What has changed is the meaning attached to the gift.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama was captured throwing loaves of bread into a crowd during a community feeding exercise as residents scrambled to catch (Image: Files)

The Harambee spirit

Kenya's handout culture has roots in harambee, the self-help tradition that became central to post-independence development.

Communities raised money and provided labour for schools, clinics, roads and other projects when government resources were limited.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The idea was collective action - let us pull together.

Politics soon became part of that system.

Research on Kenya's early post-independence politics found that harambee helped create strong relationships between political leaders and local communities.

Over time, the politician who could contribute the most money could also become the politician communities remembered most.

Under Daniel arap Moi, that relationship became even more pronounced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Research shows harambee contributions by the political leadership rose sharply during the 1980s, turning public generosity into an important feature of political patronage.

The gift could be a school project, a church contribution, roofing sheets or cash, but the message was often the same: the leader was able and willing to deliver.

The ballot changed the bargain

Multiparty politics pushed the relationship closer to the voter.

Studies of Kenya's 2007 election found that around one in five surveyed voters reported receiving cash handouts, while parliamentary candidates spent heavily on electoral clientelism.

By then, political giving was no longer only about community projects.

It could be highly personal and directly connected to campaigns.

There is a psychological reason the practice survives.

A handout is immediate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A promise to improve public healthcare or create jobs is distant and uncertain.

Research into electoral behaviour in Kenya and elsewhere suggests gifts can act as signals of a politician's capacity and willingness to provide resources in future.

For a family worried about tonight's dinner, tomorrow's school fees or a medical bill, the value of something tangible is not difficult to understand.

That does not necessarily make the voter naive.

Sometimes it makes the voter practical.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is widely known for his flamboyant displays of wealth and his frequent public acts of handing out cash (Image: Files)

Voters play the game

The more fascinating part is what happens next.

Research from the 2017 elections found voters describing a willingness to take politicians' money while keeping their actual voting decisions private.

One campaign-era phrase captured the attitude neatly: “Eat money, but the vote is yours.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

That turns political giving into a peculiar negotiation.

The politician may think the gift creates loyalty.

The voter may regard it as something to accept because it is available, while still choosing another candidate behind the curtain.

In that sense, the handout does not always buy the vote.

Sometimes it buys goodwill, visibility or a sense that a politician is “one who helps”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It's not unique to Kenya

Political clientelism is not uniquely Kenyan.

Studies from countries including Tanzania and Uganda have also documented the use of money, goods and personalised assistance in electoral politics.

What is distinctive about Kenya is the depth of the historical connection between harambee, community development and political leadership.

The practice therefore did not begin as pure vote buying.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It grew out of a legitimate culture of collective development, became intertwined with political patronage and later adapted to competitive elections.

Choosing leaders

That history raises a harder question.

If voters expect politicians to personally solve problems, candidates with money have an advantage.

The politician able to distribute food, pay fees, support funerals or finance local projects can appear more responsive than one offering policy proposals and institutional reform.

The danger is that the ability to give can begin to look like the ability to govern.

Kenyan law draws a line between legitimate community assistance and giving intended to influence a person's vote.

Not every donation or feeding programme is automatically an electoral offence.

The question is whether the benefit is being used as an inducement or tied to political support.

That brings the story back to Nakuru.

Bread is cheap compared with the promises made on a campaign trail.

But in a country where many households still live with very real economic pressures, even a loaf can carry political meaning.

The uncomfortable question is not simply why politicians keep giving.

It is whether Kenya has become so accustomed to politicians providing what institutions should provide that generosity itself has become a test of leadership.

Because the politician may control the bread.