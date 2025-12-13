African countries boldly re-writing the rules for traditional powers in major shift

A new wave of change is sweeping across the continent with African countries boldly rewriting the rules of engagement with traditional powers as a new new diplomatic posture emerges to replace the previous one that was largely shaped by uneven balance of influence, where economic pressure, diplomatic coercion, and political conditions were routinely deployed to secure compliance from African states.

For years, countries in the continent absorbed pressure from Western powers in silence with little or no resistance.

With sanctions, aid conditionalities, tariffs and diplomatic rebukes at their disposal, global superpowers had Africa dancing to their tune and those that resisted paid a heavy price.

A new wave of change is sweeping across the continent with African countries boldly rewriting the rule of engagement and setting expectations that are clear for all.

Countries in the continent are making it clear that mutual respect, dignity in foreign relations, and balance, and consequences for intimidation.

Those who go against this have learnt the embarrassing way and have had to make a hasty retreat as several African countries respond to perceived intimidation with calculated reciprocity, adopting an “eye for an eye” approach that mirrors the tactics once used against them.

Across the continent, the message is clear: cooperation remains welcome, treating sovereign states with dignity matters and deviation from this established standard will be answered in kind.

This emerging approach does not necessarily reflect a rejection of engagement with the West, but rather a demand for parity and respect.

While examples abound, Mali, South Africa and Ghana are the most recent examples of where this shift in diplomatic approach has been applied.

Ghana faces Israel

Earlier this week, Ghana and Israel were embroiled in a diplomatic tussle after Israel detained and deported three Ghanaians from Ben Gurion International Airport.

Rather than turning the other cheek for another slap from Israel, Ghana chose an eye for an eye approach to handle the situation while remaining open to civil and dignified engagements.

The African nation did not stop at just decrying what it termed as the unjustifiable and humiliating treatment of its citizens: it responded swiftly by deporting three Israeli nationals who arrived in the country on Wednesday.

How Mali forced Trump to retreat

When President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order requiring nationals of Several African countries to post via bonds of up to, Mali was in the list that also included Mauritania, Sao Tome and Principe, Tanzania, The Gambia, Malawi and Zambia.

United States President Donald Trump

Mali challenged the global superpower, by establishing “an identical visa program "for US citizens and making Trump’s administration rethink its position on the matter.

The West African nation announced that visiting US nationals would have to pay $10,000 for business and tourist visas, an amount matching what America had imposed on its citizens.

This magic move saw Washington drop Mali from the list, retaining the remaining countries that silently accepted the requirement.

South Africa & Trump’s tantrums over G20

The G20 summit in Johannesburg was preceded by drama that continues to live on President Trump went on the rampage with the U.S. boycotting the event.

With U.S. taking over the mantle of G20 leadership from the African nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa was under pressure from the U.S administration to hand over to a junior U.S. embassy staff.

The drama continued after Ramaphosa declined to honour this request , infuriating Trump who took to social media to spell out the consequences of South Africa failing to hand over to the embassy official.

Therefore, at my direction, South Africa will NOT be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the Great City of Miami, Florida next year.

Unbothered by this declaration, South Africa saw life beyond G20 in America with several members backing its position and boldly validating that

File image of presidents Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa) and Donald Trump (U.S.)

"If visas are denied, well, then we will have to move on and look beyond the G20 in the US," South Africa's presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya asserted.

