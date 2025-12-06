Inside Ruto’s most significant U.S. mission: Historic gains & a defining visit

President William Ruto with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump during a meeting in Washington, DC

President Ruto unpacks significance of U.S. mission, historic gains & meeting with Trump

President William Ruto has unpacked his successful visit to the United States of America where he met President Donald Trump and sealed several deals.

Ruto expressed “profound gratitude” to President Trump and hailed the successful visit as a “watershed moment” in the long, strategic friendship between Kenya and the U.S.

The visit set the tone for Kenya’s relationship with the Trump administration at a time when China is also courting East and Central Africa’s economic giant.

On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Kenya, I extend my profound gratitude to President Donald Trump and the Government of the United States for the generous hospitality accorded to our delegation in Washington, DC.

Our engagements were not only productive, they equally marked a watershed moment in the long, strategic friendship between our two nations.

Ruto noted that the talks signalled a new era in the bilateral relationship between the two countries and praised Trump for his clarity of purpose and commitment to forging a bold and mutually beneficial course for present and future cooperation.

The visit yielded tangible benefits for Kenya with commitment commitments spanning health, trade, investment, peace and security.

Ruto signed a historic Sh320billion health deal that is the first of its kind in the world , in addition to several other commitments aligned with the new U.S. aid arrangements under President Trump and his administration.

These commitments will save lives, uplift communities, and accelerate Kenya’s journey toward universal health coverage.

Leveraging on existing healthcare infrastructure in the country, the deal will see Kenya benefit from strengthened disease surveillance, expanded primary healthcare and advanced medical technologies.

The aid will also accelerate progress towards universal health coverage in the country, complementing existing government programs.

As a result of his high-level engagements in Washington, DC, Ruto noted that “decisive steps” were made to unlock new value chains, expand market access, support African manufacturing and create jobs for young people in the country.

Hailing the productive engagements as a new era of shared prosperity, Ruto welcomed U.S.’s willingness to invest in key sectors of the economy, including Kenya’s digital economy, infrastructure and green transition.

Kenya values President Trump's personal leadership and the renewed momentum he has brought to our bilateral relationship. We are committed to translating the commitments made in Washington into real impact for our citizens, and to expanding this partnership into one of the most consequential and impactful on the continent.

Regional peace and stability efforts also made it to the agenda with President Ruto highlighting President Trump’s commitment to work with local actors to promote peace and stability across the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes region.

Our discussions on counter-terrorism, maritime security, and conflict resolution were encouraging and reaffirm that when Kenya and the United States act together, the region becomes more secure, stable and prosperous.