Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and U.S Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Why U.S picked Kenya to pioneer its new health aid model

U.S Secretary of State Marco Rubio also praised Kenya’s leadership in the Haiti mission, saying the country’s role was crucial in enabling the transition to a gang suppression force.

The United States has selected Kenya as the first country to implement its new government-to-government health financing model, marking a major shift from the traditional practice of routing health aid through NGOs.

The $1.6 billion (Sh208 billion) Health Cooperation Framework was signed in Washington D.C. by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in the presence of President William Ruto.

A direct partnership built on institutional stability

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington chose Kenya because of its strong and stable government and health sector institutions.

We are not going to spend millions of dollars funding the NGO industrial complex while close and important partners like Kenya have very little influence on how healthcare money is spent.

Under the new model, American funding will go directly into Kenya’s public health institutions, eliminating third-party intermediaries.

The funding will support medicine, domestic health infrastructure and the development of a self-sustaining health system.

A 25-year health relationship

The United States has worked with Kenya on health programmes for more than 25 years, investing over $7 billion (Sh910 billion) in areas such as disease surveillance, HIV treatment and emergency response.

President William Ruto said the new framework builds on this long-standing cooperation.

Together, we have built resilience, restored hope, and supported impactful institutions.

He added that the new agreement strengthens Kenya’s efforts to achieve universal health coverage through modern equipment, improved supply chains, enhanced workforce capacity and health insurance for all.

Alignment with Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage agenda

President Ruto said the framework supports his administration’s reforms under the Social Health Authority, noting that the agreement will improve service delivery across the public health system.

The framework we sign today adds momentum to my administration’s universal health coverage that is focused on supply of modern equipment to our hospitals, efficient and timely delivery of health commodities to our facilities, enhancement of our health workforce, and health insurance for all.

He thanked the US Government for choosing Kenya as the first partner under the new model, saying it reflects confidence in the country’s systems.

A shift away from NGO-led funding

Rubio said the new approach ensures more resources reach Kenyan institutions and patients. Under the previous model, a significant share of health aid went to operating costs of NGOs, leaving less for national systems.

If you want to help a country, work with that country, not with a third party that imposes things on that country.

He emphasised that the United States wants partner countries to have more influence over how health money is spent.

Geopolitical cooperation also in play

Rubio praised Kenya’s leadership in the Haiti mission, saying the country’s role was crucial in enabling the transition to a gang suppression force.

If we had five or 10 countries willing to step forward to do half of what Kenya has done, it would be an extraordinary achievement.

He urged other nations to support the Haiti mission through personnel and resources.