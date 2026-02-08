The Mazda CX-3, Mazda will discontinue production of the model in March 2026

Why Mazda is discontinuing 2 models famous on Kenyan roads

Mazda is retiring two of its longest-serving models, the CX-3 and Mazda2, marking a shift in its global manufacturing strategy. As the brand pivots toward premium, high-margin SUVs and advanced 'Large Architecture' engineering, the landscape for entry-level Japanese imports in Kenya is set for a significant transformation.

Mazda is preparing to retire two of its most enduring models.

Following over a decade of service, the Japanese automaker has confirmed that production of the CX-3 and the Mazda2 (Demio) will conclude in early 2026.

This decision signals a pivot for the brand as it consolidates resources toward larger, more profitable models.

The Phase-out Schedule

Internal documents and reports from Japanese manufacturing hubs indicate a timeline for the cessation of these compact models scheduled to lapse in June 2026..

Production for the Mazda CX-3 is scheduled to end in March 2026.

The Mazda CX-3, whose production is scheduled to end in March 2026

Its hatchback sibling, the Mazda2 (popularly marketed outside Japan as the Demio), will follow shortly after with production concluding in June 2026.

The Mazda 2, production scheduled to end in June 2026

These dates primarily concern the primary-market Japanese assembly lines, which serve as the primary source for global exports, including many units found in the Kenyan used-car and new-car markets.

Dealers in several regions have already begun limiting new orders for these vehicles.

Once the current production quotas are met, remaining inventory will be sold off as the brand transitions to its next generation of vehicles.

Reasons for Discontinuation

The primary driver for this shift is the age of the underlying architecture.

Both the CX-3 and the Mazda2 have been in production since 2014.

Despite multiple facelifts and technological updates, the decade-old platforms face increasing difficulty in meeting modern global emission standards and safety regulations.

Mazda has also stated it is realigning its business strategy to focus on its ‘Large Architecture’ and ‘Small Architecture’ programmes.

The company is prioritising vehicles with higher profit margins, such as the CX-60 and CX-90, while developing a new unified platform for its future entry-level models.

Other Discontinued Models

The exit of the CX-3 and Mazda2 follows the recent discontinuation of other significant nameplates:

Mazda 6: Production of this iconic sedan ended in Japan in December 2024, with global sales winding down throughout 2025.

The Mazda 6, discontinued in December 2024

While a successor called the EZ-6 has been introduced in select markets like China and Europe, the traditional internal combustion Mazda 6 has reached the end of its global run.

The Mazda EZ-6, touted as the Mazda 6's successor

Mazda CX-8: This three-row crossover was officially discontinued in late 2023 to make room for the more upscale CX-80.

The Mazda CX-8, discontinued in late 2023

Stock levels in major markets have largely been depleted as of 2025.

The Mazda CX-80, Mazda CX-8's successor

Mazda MX-30 EV: Due to limited range and shifting consumer preferences, the electric version of the MX-30 was withdrawn from several international markets previously.

The discontinued Mazda MX-30 EV

Impact on the Kenyan Market

For the everyday Kenyan motorist, these changes have long-term implications.

The Mazda2, often referred to locally as the Demio in its import form, and the CX-3 are staples of Kenyan roads due to their reliability and fuel efficiency.

While the end of production in 2026 means new units will soon vanish from showrooms, the robust secondary market for Japanese imports ensures that these models will remain available as used options for years to come.

However, the eventual scarcity of late-model units will likely shift buyer interest toward newer alternatives like the CX-30.

The Roadmap for the Future

Mazda is not abandoning the compact segment entirely.

The brand recently showcased the Vision X-Compact concept, which is expected to evolve into a production model tentatively named the CX-20.

This new vehicle will likely feature hybrid technology and a more modern design language to compete with rivals like the Toyota Yaris Cross.

By 2027, Mazda aims to have a more streamlined lineup that balances traditional driving dynamics with the necessities of electrification and modern safety.