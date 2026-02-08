Why Mazda is discontinuing 2 models famous on Kenyan roads
Mazda is preparing to retire two of its most enduring models.
Following over a decade of service, the Japanese automaker has confirmed that production of the CX-3 and the Mazda2 (Demio) will conclude in early 2026.
This decision signals a pivot for the brand as it consolidates resources toward larger, more profitable models.
The Phase-out Schedule
Internal documents and reports from Japanese manufacturing hubs indicate a timeline for the cessation of these compact models scheduled to lapse in June 2026..
Production for the Mazda CX-3 is scheduled to end in March 2026.
Its hatchback sibling, the Mazda2 (popularly marketed outside Japan as the Demio), will follow shortly after with production concluding in June 2026.
These dates primarily concern the primary-market Japanese assembly lines, which serve as the primary source for global exports, including many units found in the Kenyan used-car and new-car markets.
Dealers in several regions have already begun limiting new orders for these vehicles.
Once the current production quotas are met, remaining inventory will be sold off as the brand transitions to its next generation of vehicles.
Reasons for Discontinuation
The primary driver for this shift is the age of the underlying architecture.
Both the CX-3 and the Mazda2 have been in production since 2014.
Despite multiple facelifts and technological updates, the decade-old platforms face increasing difficulty in meeting modern global emission standards and safety regulations.
Mazda has also stated it is realigning its business strategy to focus on its ‘Large Architecture’ and ‘Small Architecture’ programmes.
The company is prioritising vehicles with higher profit margins, such as the CX-60 and CX-90, while developing a new unified platform for its future entry-level models.
Other Discontinued Models
The exit of the CX-3 and Mazda2 follows the recent discontinuation of other significant nameplates:
Mazda 6: Production of this iconic sedan ended in Japan in December 2024, with global sales winding down throughout 2025.
While a successor called the EZ-6 has been introduced in select markets like China and Europe, the traditional internal combustion Mazda 6 has reached the end of its global run.
Mazda CX-8: This three-row crossover was officially discontinued in late 2023 to make room for the more upscale CX-80.
Stock levels in major markets have largely been depleted as of 2025.
Mazda MX-30 EV: Due to limited range and shifting consumer preferences, the electric version of the MX-30 was withdrawn from several international markets previously.
Impact on the Kenyan Market
For the everyday Kenyan motorist, these changes have long-term implications.
The Mazda2, often referred to locally as the Demio in its import form, and the CX-3 are staples of Kenyan roads due to their reliability and fuel efficiency.
While the end of production in 2026 means new units will soon vanish from showrooms, the robust secondary market for Japanese imports ensures that these models will remain available as used options for years to come.
However, the eventual scarcity of late-model units will likely shift buyer interest toward newer alternatives like the CX-30.
The Roadmap for the Future
Mazda is not abandoning the compact segment entirely.
The brand recently showcased the Vision X-Compact concept, which is expected to evolve into a production model tentatively named the CX-20.
This new vehicle will likely feature hybrid technology and a more modern design language to compete with rivals like the Toyota Yaris Cross.
By 2027, Mazda aims to have a more streamlined lineup that balances traditional driving dynamics with the necessities of electrification and modern safety.
For now, the retirement of the CX-3 and Mazda2 closes the final chapter for a generation of vehicles that defined the brand’s urban appeal.