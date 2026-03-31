Where is Sakaja? Nairobi Governor speaks as police launch hunt

Police officers on Monday evening launched their search for Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, pitching camp at City Hall after the Senate issued a warrant of arrest over his failure to honour a summon.

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Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud said the operation was lawful and aimed at presenting the governor before the Senate.

“We’re here legally… the Senate has powers under Articles 96 and 125 of the Constitution to summon anyone. He failed to honour the summons, and a warrant of arrest was issued. We will not relent until we present him before the Senate,” Mohamud told journalists.

The dramatic scenes at City Hall marked a sharp escalation in the standoff between the Senate and county governments, with police maintaining they had formally notified the governor’s office prior to the operation.

Police officers on Monday evening launched their search for Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, pitching camp at City Hall

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Sakaja responds

Hours later, Sakaja broke his silence, dismissing the police action as unnecessary and accusing authorities of turning an institutional dispute into a personal confrontation.

In a statement, the governor said the matter was being handled collectively by the Council of Governors and should not be reduced to the pursuit of an individual.

“The issue at hand is not a personal matter… but one that is being handled collectively by the Council of Governors,” he said.

Sakaja defended his failure to appear before the Senate’s County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC), saying he was acting on guidance from the governors’ body, which had advised its members to boycott the sessions over unresolved concerns.

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Those concerns include allegations by governors that some senators have engaged in intimidation and extortion, claims the Senate has previously denied.

“It is misleading to single out one Governor in a matter that is collective and consultative in nature,” Sakaja added.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja

“I’m not hiding”

The governor also rejected claims that he had gone into hiding as police searched for him.

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According to his office, Sakaja had been at work throughout the day and remained accessible.

“The Governor has been in office since morning and remains fully available… There is no justification for creating unnecessary drama or a show of force,” the statement said.

He further pointed to the broader boycott, noting that dozens of governors had been summoned on the same day, with only a few appearing, and even then declining to engage substantively in line with the Council’s position.

A widening power struggle

The unfolding standoff highlights a deepening rift between the Senate and county chiefs over oversight powers.

While the Senate insists its actions are grounded in the Constitution, governors argue that the current process, particularly within CPAC, has become adversarial and politically charged.

Despite the tensions, Sakaja maintained he remains willing to appear before the Senate once the issues raised by the Council of Governors are addressed.

“We call upon both the Senate and the Council of Governors to resolve these matters amicably… rather than escalating the situation,” he said.

With police vowing to enforce the warrant “without fear or favour,” the spotlight now shifts to whether Sakaja will present himself voluntarily or whether authorities will escalate efforts to compel his appearance.

Beyond the immediate drama, the outcome could redefine how far the Senate can go in enforcing accountability, and how governors push back.

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