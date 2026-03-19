TECNO unveils an array of AI powered ecosystem connectivity at MWC 2026 in Barcelona Spain

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TECNO, the innovative AI-driven technology brand, today hosted the TECNO AI Ecosystem Products launch event at MWC 2026, unveiling a series of announcements that advance its 'Pioneering the Connection of Intelligence' vision.

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The CAMON 50 Series introduces three models designed to meet the diverse needs of Kenyan consumers, from the everyday user and social media enthusiast, to the content creator and photography devotee.

Each device is built around professional-grade imaging, intelligent AI features, and exceptional durability, all at accessible price points.

TECNO’s latest flagship imaging lineup, featuring advanced AI capabilities and exceptional imaging performance.

TECNO also unveiled a landmark partnership with Tonino Lamborghini, highlighting a new chapter in premium design collaboration with technology.

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TECNO CMO Laury Bai, andGlobal Product Launch Officer Olivier Mas, joined on stage with Frédéric Guichard, CEO of DXOMARK, and Ginevra Lamborghini, Vice President of Tonino Lamborghini S.p.A., collectively announcing coordinated upgrades across imaging technology, industrial design, and the AI ecosystem experience.

Tecno also unveiled … experience…. "Consumers now want their AI to reflect their individuality, be readily available and deliver true value in practical daily life scenarios. This is part of the reason why TECNO has been committed to building "Practical AI for All". Under this vision, we are crafting devices with practical AI functions, enhancing the AI ecosystem, and delivering an intuitive, premium experience." — Laury Bai, CMO, TECNO

A new Imaging benchmark: The CAMON 50 series

The newly launched TECNO CAMON 50 Series is a high-performance imaging flagship that integrates professional-grade hardware with dedicated AI processing, delivering a seamless, intelligent lifestyle experience for Kenyan consumers.

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Driven by TECNO's 'Practical AI for All' philosophy, the CAMON 50 Series integrates AI deeply into the photography experience.

Powered by the AI RAW 2.0 imaging engine, the industry-first AI Auto Zoom creates perfect framing by intelligently tracking subjects, while Super-Zoom FlashSnap captures high-speed action with precision, even at a distance, ideal for Kenyan sports fans, event photographers, and wildlife enthusiasts alike.

The entire series is equipped with a professional imaging system, featuring the 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C Ultra Night Camera as its primary sensor.

The Ultra 5G and Pro models elevate the imaging experience further with a 50MP 3X Telephoto lens supporting up to AI 60X SuperZoom, making it possible to capture the vast landscapes of the Maasai Mara or the detail of Nairobi's iconic skyline with stunning clarity.

The professional imaging system and the humanistic experience of inclusive skin tones across the CAMON 50 Series have been recognised by international professional evaluation institutions.

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The series' Universal Tone technology is designed to accurately represent the diverse skin tones of African and Kenyan consumers, a reflection of TECNO's deep commitment to building technology that truly serves its market.

"With the CAMON 50 Ultra 5G, TECNO's proprietary Universal Tone technology confirms a bright and engaging image style that closely matches how users naturally see the scene. Combined, these strengths will make the CAMON 50 Ultra 5G stand out as a compelling choice for accurate and inclusive skin tone rendering under $600."

Beyond imaging, the series offers a suite of creative and productivity tools crafted for the modern Kenyan lifestyle, including AI Art Gallery, AI Image-to-Video Generator, and One-Tap FlashMemo, alongside the upgraded Ella voice assistant, accessible at the press of a button for real-time help, answers, and on-the-go content creation.

The CAMON 50 Ultra 5G delivers reliable performance powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chip, paired with long-lasting durability supported by a battery of up to 6,500mAh and the highest-level dust and water resistance ratings.

For Kenyan consumers who rely on their phones through long days and variable weather, the series is also backed by MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification.

Together, intelligent image innovation, practical AI capabilities, and dependable durability make the CAMON 50 Series a perfect choice for modern Kenyan lifestyles, whether you are navigating the city, creating content, or capturing life's most important moments.

TECNO x Tonino Lamborghini partnership: Where Italian heritage and aesthetics meets advanced technological innovation

Marking a bold expansion into luxury lifestyle tech, TECNO officially announced a landmark international collaboration with the iconic Italian brand, Tonino Lamborghini.

Built on a shared belief in innovation, performance, and modern lifestyle expression, the partnership reflects a mutual ambition to redefine how technology and aesthetics combine into a thrilling experience.

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Ginevra Lamborghini, Vice President of Tonino Lamborghini S.p.A., shared: "Tonino Lamborghini and TECNO worked on a distinctive design language, materials and tactile perception, a balance between power and elegance and a product experience that reflects personality. When heritage and innovation meet with intention, we do not simply launch a product range but shape a new expression of lifestyle and experiences."

The first co-created product unveiled was the Tonino Lamborghini TECNO TAURUS (MEGA MINI G1 Pro), the world's smallest water-cooling gaming mini PC, featuring an all-metal body, Intel® Core™ i9-13900HK processor, and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 8GB GDDR7 graphics card.

Also presented was the POVA Metal Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition, a Snapdragon®-powered all-metal unibody 5G phone with distinctive Rear Dot Matrix lighting and a pulse light.

TECNO also showcased a full concept AIoT Ecosystem under the Tonino Lamborghini design language, including laptops, tablets, and wearables, signalling a broadening cross-category partnership that promises more exciting products ahead.

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