Suspected drug dealers vanish after marijuana-laden car flips over

A search and processing of the accident scene led to the discovery of sacks containing marijuana hidden in the vehicle.

Police officers from Miwani police station in Kisumu County have launched a manhunt for suspected drug traffickers who fled the scene of a road accident where they left behind sacks of bhang after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned.

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According to the police, officers were responding to a traffic accident along the Chemelil-Miwani- Kisumu road at Ombeyi junction after receiving reports from members of the public.

On reaching the scene of the accident, officers established that the driver of a white Mazda CX-5, of registration number KDX 905A, had lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road and rolled into a ditch.

Members of the public had rescued the occupants in the car before alerting the police. But by the time officers arrived at the scene, the occupants of the vehicle had already vanished and their whereabouts remains unknown.

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A search and processing of the accident scene led to the discovery of sacks containing bhang hidden in the vehicle.

Bhang allegedly found on Jaffer Isaak Sora

The drugs were recovered and secured as exhibits and the vehicle towed to Miwani police Station, where it is being held as investigations intensify.

Man disguised as KDF officer arrested after pulling out a gun at a football match

In another story, police arrested a man who attempted to breach security and access the VIP section during a football match between Migori Youth and Equity Bank on Sunday at Awendo Green Stadium in Migori.

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In a statement on Monday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI),Godfrey Otieno popularly known as Daddy tried to gain access to the dais while the match was ongoing.

The security spotted that attempted access and took action to restrain him, but in the process, ‘’daddy’’ brought out a pistol.

‘’As the situation threatened to spiral out of control, officers acted swiftly disarming him and restoring order before chaos could erupt,’’ the DCI said.

The detectives say the suspect was found in possession of a CZ pistol loaded with ten rounds of ammunition while disguising himself as a member of the Kenya Defence Forces( KDF).

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Further investigations into the matter revealed that the firearm was owned by another individual who is a licensed firearm holder.

A gun with bullets beside it

Peter Jobongo, on witnessing what had just transpired, rushed to the scene and claimed that he had handed over the weapon to the suspect.