6 high-profile Kenyan weddings Ruto has attended since 2022
President William Ruto is many things - head of state, politician, and, increasingly, Kenya's most in-demand wedding guest.
Since taking office in 2022, the President has attended some of the most high-profile weddings in the country.
Here are six of them.
1. Ronnie Kiprono and Terry Mwendwa - April 11 2026
President Ruto was among the guests at the wedding of Nairobi-based digital creator and businessman Ronnie Kiprono and Terry Mwendwa, a financial services professional, held on April 11, 2026.
2. Tamara Wetang'ula and Anthony Njoroge - April 2025
Ruto attended the wedding of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula's daughter Tamara and her husband Anthony Njoroge on April 18, 2025.
The ceremony drew Cabinet Secretaries, governors and MPs.
The President arrived by helicopter and wore beige trousers, a light purple shirt and a black checked blazer, finishing the look with a beige fedora hat, brown Chelsea boots and a walking stick, which has since become a wedding staple for him.
3. Allan Chesang and Chanelle Kittony - November 2025
Ruto attended the wedding of Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang and Chanelle Kittony, daughter of businessman Kiprono Kittony.
Speaking at the event, Ruto said Chesang was among the young politicians he knew closely and that he had altered his schedule to attend.
4. Sandra Chesergon and Brian Kemboi - Late 2025
The President attended the traditional engagement ceremony of Sandra Chesergon, daughter of Moiben MP Phyllis Bartoo, in Uasin Gishu County.
He wore a colourful shirt paired with a black fedora hat and accessorised with a gold ring, a watch and a black walking stick.
5. Zakir Khosla and Fatma - December 2024
Ruto attended the wedding of Zakir Khosla, son of Mombasa businessman Imran Khosla, on December 21, 2024.
The Arabic-themed event coincided with the President's birthday.
He wore a white kanzu alongside other guests, which included Environment CS Aden Duale and Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir. Tanzanian artist Diamond Platnumz performed at the event.
6. Nicole Lang'at and Brian Belio - 2024
Ruto attended the traditional wedding of Nicole Lang'at, daughter of businessman David Lang'at and Brian Belio, son of Immigration PS Belio Kipsang.
Tanzanian artist Juma Jux was among the performers at the ceremony.
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