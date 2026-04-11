6 high-profile Kenyan weddings Ruto has attended since 2022

President William Ruto has attended several elite wedding ceremonies across Kenya since taking office in 2022.

President William Ruto is many things - head of state, politician, and, increasingly, Kenya's most in-demand wedding guest.

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Since taking office in 2022, the President has attended some of the most high-profile weddings in the country.

Here are six of them.

1. Ronnie Kiprono and Terry Mwendwa - April 11 2026

President Ruto was among the guests at the wedding of Nairobi-based digital creator and businessman Ronnie Kiprono and Terry Mwendwa, a financial services professional, held on April 11, 2026.

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President Ruto attends the wedding ceremony of Ronnie Kiprono and Terry Mwendwa on April 11, 2026

2. Tamara Wetang'ula and Anthony Njoroge - April 2025

Ruto attended the wedding of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula's daughter Tamara and her husband Anthony Njoroge on April 18, 2025.

President Ruto attends the wedding of Tamara Wetang'ula and her husband Anthony Njoroge on April 18, 2025

The ceremony drew Cabinet Secretaries, governors and MPs.

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The President arrived by helicopter and wore beige trousers, a light purple shirt and a black checked blazer, finishing the look with a beige fedora hat, brown Chelsea boots and a walking stick, which has since become a wedding staple for him.

3. Allan Chesang and Chanelle Kittony - November 2025

Ruto attended the wedding of Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang and Chanelle Kittony, daughter of businessman Kiprono Kittony.

Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang, President William Ruto and Chanelle Kittony during the couple’s chaik ceremony in Kitale

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Speaking at the event, Ruto said Chesang was among the young politicians he knew closely and that he had altered his schedule to attend.

4. Sandra Chesergon and Brian Kemboi - Late 2025

The President attended the traditional engagement ceremony of Sandra Chesergon, daughter of Moiben MP Phyllis Bartoo, in Uasin Gishu County.

President Ruto attended the engagement ceremony of Sandra Chesergon, daughter of Moiben MP Phylis Bartoo in Kimumu, Uasin Gishu County

He wore a colourful shirt paired with a black fedora hat and accessorised with a gold ring, a watch and a black walking stick.

5. Zakir Khosla and Fatma - December 2024

Ruto attended the wedding of Zakir Khosla, son of Mombasa businessman Imran Khosla, on December 21, 2024.

President Ruto attends the wedding of Zakir Khosla

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The Arabic-themed event coincided with the President's birthday.

He wore a white kanzu alongside other guests, which included Environment CS Aden Duale and Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir. Tanzanian artist Diamond Platnumz performed at the event.

6. Nicole Lang'at and Brian Belio - 2024

Ruto attended the traditional wedding of Nicole Lang'at, daughter of businessman David Lang'at and Brian Belio, son of Immigration PS Belio Kipsang.

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President Ruto attends the wedding of Nicole Lang'at and Brian Belio