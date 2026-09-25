Ruto Coast Tour: 189,449 title deeds and Sh2 trillion Lamu Refinery on agenda

President William Ruto will issue nearly 200,000 title deeds across the Coast region and launch construction of a new refinery in Lamu as he begins a development tour of the region on Saturday 26th Sep 2026 (Image: Files)

President William Ruto will issue nearly 200,000 title deeds across the Coast region and launch construction of a new refinery in Lamu as he begins a development tour of the region on Saturday 26th Sep 2026 (Image: Files)

President William Ruto begins a six-county Coast tour on Saturday, with nearly 190,000 title deeds set for distribution and the planned Sh2 trillion East Africa Refinery in Lamu among the major projects in focus.

President William Ruto's Coast tour will put two very different development priorities on the same itinerary:

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Land ownership for thousands of households and a multibillion-shilling energy project aimed at serving the wider region.

The tour, running across Taita-Taveta, Kwale, Kilifi, Mombasa, Tana River and Lamu, is expected to combine project inspections with the launch and commissioning of new developments.

At the centre will be the issuance of 189,449 title deeds, calculated from the county allocations announced by the Government.

President Ruto gives a press briefing on May 22, announcing the government's decisive measures to cushion Kenyans from high fuel prices caused by the conflict in the Middle East (Image: Files)

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Nearly 190,000 land titles on the schedule

Ruto will start in Taita-Taveta, where 31,318 title deeds are expected to be issued to beneficiaries in Mwatate and Voi constituencies.

The programme then moves to Kwale on Monday, with 94,175 title deeds earmarked for Lunga Lunga, Msambweni and Kinango constituencies.

Kilifi is allocated another 36,826 titles, covering Kaloleni, Rabai, Ganze, Kilifi South and Malindi.

Mombasa will receive 4,360, while 22,770 are scheduled for beneficiaries in Lamu and Tana River.

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Combined, the allocations amount to 189,449 title deeds, close to 190,000 and part of a wider Government target to issue 500,000 land ownership documents across the Coast region.

The Ministry of Lands has separately set a five-year target of issuing millions of title documents nationally as part of efforts to fast-track land registration and formalise land rights.

The impact of the title deeds

The Coast has for decades faced disputes and uncertainty surrounding land ownership, including squatter settlements and unresolved documentation.

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The Government's argument is that issuing formal title documents gives beneficiaries recognised ownership and makes it easier to use land for economic activity, including accessing financing, developing property and transferring ownership.

The six-county programme therefore goes beyond handing over documents.

It is part of a broader attempt to resolve outstanding land-registration and ownership issues in the region.

President William Ruto in a meeting with His Highness the Aga Khan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York (Image: Files)

Lamu refinery

The most capital-intensive item on Ruto's itinerary will be in Lamu, where he is expected to break ground for the proposed East Africa Refinery, backed by Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote.

President Ruto told the 81st UN General Assembly this week that Kenya expected to break ground on the refinery within a week, describing it as an approximately $16 billion investment capable of processing 700,000 barrels of crude oil a day.

Recent Kenyan Government reporting has put the project at about Sh2.2 trillion, or roughly $17 billion, while preparations have set the groundbreaking for September 30, 2026.

The proposed plant is designed for 700,000 barrels per day and is expected to supply refined petroleum products to Kenya and neighbouring markets.

The differing dollar and shilling figures reflect how the project has been described at different points; the latest official Kenyan references place it in the Sh2 trillion-plus range.

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A refinery aimed at the regional market

The project is being presented as more than a domestic fuel facility.

Government officials say the refinery could strengthen Kenya's position as a petroleum-processing and energy-logistics hub, while reducing reliance on imported refined products.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said the project is intended to help position Kenya and East Africa as a petrochemical and energy logistics centre.

A 700,000-barrel-per-day facility would make the proposed plant the largest refinery in East Africa if completed at its planned capacity.

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Six counties, one development agenda

Beyond the title deeds and refinery, State House says Ruto will use the Coast tour to inspect ongoing Government projects, commission completed developments and launch new ones, while engaging residents and local leaders on regional priorities.

That means the tour will touch sectors ranging from land and housing to roads, energy and other infrastructure.

For residents waiting for title documents, the immediate prize is straightforward: formal recognition of land ownership after years of uncertainty.

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