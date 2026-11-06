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Rigathi Gachagua Mourns Death of Elder Sister, Eunice Nyangari Gachagua

Tunoi Kevin 09:26 - 06 November 2026
Gachagua remembered Eunice as a key figure in their family who took on a motherly role following the death of their mother seven years ago.
Rigathi Gachagua described her as a source of support and guidance to her younger siblings, pointing at the important role she played in keeping the family together.
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Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is grieving the loss of his elder sister, Eunice Nyangari Gachagua.

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Gachagua's sister died in Naro Moru on Thursday, November 5.

In a condolence message shared on Friday, November 6, Gachagua remembered Eunice as a key figure in their family who took on a motherly role following the death of their mother seven years ago.

Eunice Nyangari Gachagua
Eunice Nyangari Gachagua

He described her as a source of support and guidance to her younger siblings, highlighting the important role she played in keeping the family together.

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“The family of the late Mzee Nahashon Gachagua Reriani and the late Martha Kirigo Gachagua is mourning following the passing of our firstborn sister, Eunice Nyangari Gachagua, in Naro Moru yesterday.” Part of the message read.

Eunice was the firstborn daughter of the late Mzee Nahashon Gachagua Reriani and the late Martha Kirigo Gachagua.

Her death has left the family mourning a woman they regarded as a pillar of wisdom, affection and unity.

Gachagua's condolences to sister’s children

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In his message, the former Deputy President also extended his sympathies to Eunice’s immediate family, including her children, Waithera and Murimi.

Eunice Nyangari Gachagua

He further recognised her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and members of the wider Reriani family, assuring them that the Gachagua family stood with them as they came to terms with the loss.

Eunice’s death marks another difficult moment for the family, which had lost its matriarch, Martha Kirigo Gachagua, seven years earlier.

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