Rigathi Gachagua Mourns Death of Elder Sister, Eunice Nyangari Gachagua
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is grieving the loss of his elder sister, Eunice Nyangari Gachagua.
Gachagua's sister died in Naro Moru on Thursday, November 5.
In a condolence message shared on Friday, November 6, Gachagua remembered Eunice as a key figure in their family who took on a motherly role following the death of their mother seven years ago.
He described her as a source of support and guidance to her younger siblings, highlighting the important role she played in keeping the family together.
“The family of the late Mzee Nahashon Gachagua Reriani and the late Martha Kirigo Gachagua is mourning following the passing of our firstborn sister, Eunice Nyangari Gachagua, in Naro Moru yesterday.” Part of the message read.
Eunice was the firstborn daughter of the late Mzee Nahashon Gachagua Reriani and the late Martha Kirigo Gachagua.
The family of the late Mzee Nahashon Gachagua Reriani and the late Martha Kirigo Gachagua is mourning following the passing on of our firstborn sister, Eunice Nyangari Gachagua, in Naro Moru yesterday. The late Eunice has been the mother figure in our family since the demise of our mother seven years ago. I extend my most sincere condolences to her daughter Waithera, her son Murimi, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the entire Reriani family. My family shares in the pain and grief of each and every one of us. We thank God for the 77 years she lived happily here on earth. We will deeply miss her wise counsel, warmth and the precious moments we shared. Eunice was a happy and warm soul who lit up our hearts. We pray that her soul may rest in peace and that perpetual light may shine upon her forever.— Rigathi Gachagua (@rigathi) November 6, 2026
Her death has left the family mourning a woman they regarded as a pillar of wisdom, affection and unity.
Gachagua's condolences to sister’s children
In his message, the former Deputy President also extended his sympathies to Eunice’s immediate family, including her children, Waithera and Murimi.
He further recognised her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and members of the wider Reriani family, assuring them that the Gachagua family stood with them as they came to terms with the loss.
Eunice’s death marks another difficult moment for the family, which had lost its matriarch, Martha Kirigo Gachagua, seven years earlier.
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