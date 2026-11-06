Rigathi Gachagua Mourns Death of Elder Sister, Eunice Nyangari Gachagua

The family of the late Mzee Nahashon Gachagua Reriani and the late Martha Kirigo Gachagua is mourning following the passing on of our firstborn sister, Eunice Nyangari Gachagua, in Naro Moru yesterday. The late Eunice has been the mother figure in our family since the demise of our mother seven years ago. I extend my most sincere condolences to her daughter Waithera, her son Murimi, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the entire Reriani family. My family shares in the pain and grief of each and every one of us. We thank God for the 77 years she lived happily here on earth. We will deeply miss her wise counsel, warmth and the precious moments we shared. Eunice was a happy and warm soul who lit up our hearts. We pray that her soul may rest in peace and that perpetual light may shine upon her forever.